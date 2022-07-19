Tour de France results: Who won Stage 16, who leads overall standings

Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle pushed brilliantly for his first Tour de France stage win on Tuesday, claiming a Stage 16 victory with a solo surge at the end of some brutal climbs. He became the second Canadian to have ever won a Tour de France stage., and did so on the first trip into the Pyrenees on a 178.5km journey from Carcassonne to Foix.

It was another hot day for the racers in the peloton. This was the first of the ending mountain stages that saw the riders dealing with the climbs that tend to decide who will win the maillot jaune overall. But the top three riders in the GC all crossed in the same group, meaning Jonas Vinegaard remains 2:22 ahead of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, and with a 2:43 lead on Britain’s Geraint Thomas.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 16.

Stage 16 top finishers