Breaking down the weather forecast for the French Grand Prix

The 2022 French Grand Prix is here. The 53-lap race will take place at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet on Sunday, July 24th, with each lap at 5.842 km (3.63 mi) for a total of 309.69 km (192.43 mi). According to formula1.com, the circuit has high, medium and low-speed corners, plus known for having typically good weather, both are big reasons this track is one of the most used test circuits in the world. Will the weather hold up for the drivers this weekend?

Events will kick off on Friday with the first two practices and last until the checkered flag on Sunday. Teams and fans are in for a hot, humid and sunny weekend at the track. Temperatures will get as high as 85 degrees on race day.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the French Grand Prix this weekend in Le Castellet, Var, France with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 22

Hi 84°, Low 70°: Sunshine, 0% chance of rain

8:00 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11:00 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, July 23

Hi 85°, Low 70°: Sunny and humid, 0% chance of rain

7:00 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10:00 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, July 24

Hi 85°, Low 70°: Sunny and humid, 0% chance of rain

9:00 p.m. ET: French Grand Prix (53 laps, 3.63 miles)