Updated F1 standings ahead of 2022 French Grand Prix

Finally, there’s been some mixup in the 2022 driver rankings coming out of Austria... at least, for second place there was. Charles Leclerc secured the victory starting anywhere but pole position for the first time in his career for his third overall win this season. This pushed Leclerc past Sergio Perez in the driver rankings into second place. He now sits at 170 points, behind only Max Verstappen with 208 points.

Red Bull’s Perez was knocked out early after a collision with George Russell and Verstappen was having some issues with these tires giving up the lead after his pole start. Ferrari looked to be on their way to a 1-2 finish until Carlos Sainz’s engine caught fire and ended his race. A huge opportunity lost for the Ferrari squad who trails Red Bull by 56 points in the Constructor standings.

Although Leclerc won the last race, Verstappen continues to be the dominant driver this season. He remains the favorite to take home the 2022 Driver Championship with -400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. It seems to be a two-man race at this point in the season and oddsmakers agree, Leclerc follows Verstappen at +330 and the next closest is Lewis Hamilton at +3500.

Hamilton did not get off to the best start this season but has performed well in these past couple of races. A lot of things would have to go right for Hamilton and Mercedes, but we can never count out the seven-time world champion. He could be a fun long-shot play for those of us who like to root for the underdog.