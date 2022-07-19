Picks, predictions for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday with first pitch set for 8 p.m. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in the city of Los Angeles, CA. and will be available to watch on FOX. Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.71 ERA) will start for the A.L., while Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.13 ERA) gets the starting nod for the N.L. in his home stadium.

The American League enters this Midsummer Classic on an eight-game winning streak. The AL has won all but three All-Star Games since 1997. Their roster is highlighted by Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who has 33 home runs at the All-Star break, which ties Roger Maris (1961) for the most HRs by a Yankee at the break. The Yankees and the Blue Jays are tied for the most All-Stars with six each. The Blue Jays’ representatives includes the MVP of last year’s game, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan is making his All-Star debut after finishing the first half as MLB’s leader in ERA (1.71) and WHIP (0.80). Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, making his second All-Star appearance, paces all AL players in baseball-reference WAR at 4.9.

The National League will be hoping for a repeat of the 1980 All-Star Game, which was the last time it was played in Dodger Stadium. The NL won that contest, 4-2. The Dodgers also have six All-Stars, including pitcher Tony Gonsolin, who is 11-0 with a 2.02 ERA. Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt leads the National League in batting average (.330), on-base percentage (.414) and slugging percentage (.590). Phillies Kyle Schwarber trails only Judge in home runs (29), and Marlins workhorse Sandy Alcantara has the most WAR (5.3) and innings pitched (138.1) of any player in the majors.

American League vs. National League

Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 8:00 p.m.

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: American League -1.5 (+165)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: National League -115, American League -105

Moneyline pick: National League -115

With all of the big names involved here, it might be who won’t play Tuesday that carries a far greater impact on the result. Both sides will be missing players because they are either hurt or chose to skip the event, but the American League, without Mike Trout, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, George Springer, etc., is definitely missing more selected talent than the NL All-Stars. The Midsummer Classic is always a toss-up, but it would make sense if the NL wins here, in the home park of the team that has been the best in the National League this year and the best in all of baseball for the past handful of years.

