How to watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game online via live stream

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game between the American League and the National League will take place Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. and available to watch on FOX. Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.71 ERA) will start for the A.L., while Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.13 ERA) gets the starting nod for the N.L. in his home stadium.

The American League has won the previous eight Midsummer Classics and holds a 46-43-2 edge all-time. The AL is 21-3 in the All-Star Game since 1997. This year's roster includes the majors’ current home run leader, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. The Angels’ two-way star hasn’t been as impactful as a hitter this year compared to 2021, but he has instead become much tougher on the mound. Ohtani, who made history last year as the American League’s starting pitcher and leadoff hitter, has registered a scant 0.45 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 39.2 innings over his past six starts.

The National League will look to snap its losing streak behind a host of elite pitchers. Their staff this year includes Marlins workhorse and NL ERA leader Sandy Alcantara, dominant Mets closer Edwin Diaz, and Dodgers future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. The offense is highlighted by Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who paces the Senior Circuit in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Braves designated hitter William Contreras and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will both be in the NL’s starting lineup, making them the first brothers to start an All-Star Game since the Alomars — Roberto and Sandy Jr. — in 1992.

American League vs. National League

Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.