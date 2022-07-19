DFS picks, 2022 MLB All-Star Game Showdown strategy

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 19 with the brightest stars from around Major League Baseball coming to Los Angeles to showcase their talents in front of the world.

Obviously, since every player who suits up Tuesday night is an All-Star, everybody will be really good. People who want to play daily fantasy will have plenty of excellent options to choose from, with the best players from each league taking the field.

AL vs. NL DraftKings Showdown strategy

Injuries to monitor

There are no real injuries to ‘monitor’ here. If somebody is hurt in any capacity, they won’t risk playing in a meaningless game with half of the regular season still to play. Some of the biggest names being held out of this year's midsummer classic due to injury are Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, Carlos Rodon, Nolan Arenado and Jazz Chisholm.

Captain’s chair picks

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees, A.L. — $15,300

Judge heads into the All-Star break leading the majors with 33 home runs. He is batting second for the American League and will face lefty Clayton Kershaw in the top of the first inning as the game begins. Judge is 1-3 with a home run in his career against Kershaw. We don’t know how long Judge will be in the game, but he is arguably the most talented player that the A.L. has which is apparent in the salary he brings for this showdown.

Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers, N.L. — $14,100

The risk you run when putting your eggs in the captain’s basket is that you don’t know how long these guys will play for. Turner at least is in the starting lineup for the National League and will be batting fifth. He has played in 90 games this season and has 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 68 RBI and a .306 batting average. No matter who is on the mound for the A.L., Turner will likely have the advantage for how good of a hitter he is.

Value Plays

Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays, A.L. — $4,400

Kirk is one of two catchers on the roster for the American League. He is starting the game and batting ninth. Kirk has the benefit of there being only one other catcher on the All-Star roster, so he may play about half the game when other starters may only get one or two at-bats. It is tough to find value in the slate, but Kirk has the upside worth a roster spot.

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets, N.L. — $4,600

This is not the Mets player I assumed I would be writing about, but here we are. Saw what you want, but Pete Alonso deserved a starting spot in this lineup. Unfortunately for him, Paul Goldschmidt is having a ridiculous year, and Alonso was voted in as a first baseman and not a DH. Lucky for McNeil, Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm will miss the game with an injury.

McNeil gets the starting nod for the N.L. and will bat ninth. He is likely to get two at-bats, but that just depends on the game's flow. He has the added advantage of also playing the outfield, so if the N.L. does try to go Johnny-whole-staff with the entire roster, McNeil could sneak into an outfield spot to get extra playing time.