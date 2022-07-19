Opening odds for 2022 3M Open

We are coming off the year's final major after an exciting end to the 2022 Open Championship. The PGA TOUR rolls into Blaine, Minnesota and TPC Twin Cities for the 2022 3M Open for its next tournament. The first round gets underway on Thursday, July 21, with the final round wrapping on Sunday, July 24. Cameron Champ won this event a year ago with a 15-under, finishing two strokes ahead of the three runner-ups.

Tony Finau opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds. He is followed by Sungjae Im (+1600), Maverick McNealy (+1800), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) and Cameron Tringale (+1800) as the golfers with the top five best odds to win the event. Champ enters as a long shot to make it back-to-back wins here with +6500 odds.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 3M Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 3M Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Tony Finau +1100 +250 +150 Sungjae Im +1600 +400 +175 Maverick McNealy +1800 +450 +190 Cameron Tringale +1800 +450 +190 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 +400 +175 Adam Hadwin +1800 +450 +190 Davis Riley +2200 +500 +250 Cameron Davis +2500 +550 +275 Adam Long +2500 +550 +275 Sahith Theegala +2500 +550 +275 Charles Howell +2800 +550 +275 Chez Reavie +3500 +700 +330 Mark Hubbard +3500 +700 +330 Martin Laird +4000 +800 +350 Brendon Todd +4000 +800 +350 Brendan Steele +4000 +800 +350 Ryan Palmer +4000 +800 +350 J.T. Poston +4000 +800 +350 Christopher Gotterup +4500 +1000 +400 Adam Svensson +4500 +1000 +400 Troy Merritt +4500 +900 +400 Nick Hardy +4500 +900 +400 Matthew NeSmith +5500 +1100 +450 C.T. Pan +5500 +1100 +450 Jason Day +5500 +1100 +450 Nick Taylor +5500 +1100 +450 Rickie Fowler +6500 +1200 +550 Cameron Champ +6500 +1200 +550 Emiliano Grillo +6500 +1200 +550 Dylan Frittelli +6500 +1200 +550 Wyndham Clark +6500 +1200 +550 Michael Thompson +8000 +1400 +650 Matthias Schwab +8000 +1400 +650 Lanto Griffin +8000 +1400 +650 John Huh +8000 +1400 +650 Austin Smotherman +8000 +1400 +650 Beau Hossler +8000 +1400 +650 Nate Lashley +10000 +1600 +750 Michael Gligic +10000 +1600 +750 Stewart Cink +10000 +1600 +750 Stephan Jaeger +10000 +1600 +750 Lucas Glover +10000 +1800 +900 Greyson Sigg +10000 +1600 +750 Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1600 +750 Doug Ghim +10000 +1800 +900 Tyler Duncan +10000 +1600 +800 Patton Kizzire +10000 +1800 +900 Tom Hoge +11000 +1800 +900 Chesson Hadley +13000 +1800 +900 Callum Tarren +13000 +1800 +900 Kramer Hickok +13000 +1800 +900 Brandon Matthews +13000 +1800 +900 Justin Lower +13000 +1800 +900 Brice Garnett +13000 +1800 +900 Andrew Putnam +13000 +1800 +900 Hank Lebioda +13000 +1800 +900 Hayden Buckley +13000 +2200 +1000 Danny Willett +13000 +1800 +900 Danny Lee +13000 +1800 +900 Michael Kim +15000 +2200 +1000 Matt Wallace +15000 +2200 +1000 Scott Piercy +15000 +2200 +1000 Lee Hodges +15000 +2200 +1000 Kelly Kraft +15000 +2200 +1000 Joseph Bramlett +15000 +2200 +1000 Garrick Higgo +15000 +2200 +1000 Andrew Novak +15000 +2200 +1000 Ryan Armour +15000 +2200 +1000 James Hahn +15000 +2200 +1000 Sam Ryder +15000 +2200 +1000 Bo Hoag +15000 +2200 +1000 Adam Schenk +15000 +2200 +1000 Ryan Moore +15000 +2200 +1000 Peter Malnati +15000 +2200 +1000 Sean O'Hair +20000 +2800 +1200 Satoshi Kodaira +20000 +2800 +1200 Jonathan Byrd +20000 +2800 +1200 Austin Cook +20000 +2800 +1200 Harry Higgs +20000 +2800 +1200 Chad Ramey +20000 +2800 +1200 Cole Hammer +20000 +2800 +1200 Chase Seiffert +25000 +3500 +1400 Cameron Percy +25000 +3500 +1400 Brandon Hagy +25000 +3500 +1400 Ben Kohles +25000 +3500 +1400 Seung-Yul Noh +25000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Tway +25000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Chappell +25000 +3500 +1400 Scott Gutschewski +25000 +3500 +1400 Bill Haas +25000 +3500 +1400 Dylan Wu +25000 +3500 +1400 Henrik Norlander +25000 +3500 +1400 Doc Redman +25000 +3500 +1400 Robert Streb +25000 +3500 +1400 Vaughn Taylor +25000 +3500 +1400 Chris Stroud +30000 +5000 +2000 Mo Lim +30000 +5000 +2000 Camilo Villegas +30000 +5000 +2000 Martin Trainer +30000 +5000 +2000 Mark Hensby +30000 +5000 +2000 Brian Stuard +30000 +5000 +2000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +30000 +5000 +2000 Andrew Landry +30000 +5000 +2000 David Lingmerth +30000 +5000 +2000 Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2000 Paul Barjon +35000 +6000 +2500 Scott Brown +35000 +6000 +2500 Joshua Creel +35000 +6000 +2500 Jared Wolfe +35000 +6000 +2500 David Skinns +35000 +6000 +2500 Robert Garrigus +35000 +6000 +2500 Ben Martin +40000 +7500 +3000 Sang Moon Bae +40000 +7500 +3000 Jason Dufner +40000 +7500 +3000 Aaron Baddeley +40000 +7500 +3000 Tommy Gainey +40000 +7500 +3000 Nick Watney +50000 +9000 +4000 Sung Kang +50000 +9000 +4000 Max McGreevy +50000 +9000 +4000 Seth Reeves +50000 +9000 +4000 Bo Van Pelt +50000 +9000 +4000 Jim Knous +50000 +9000 +4000 Greg Chalmers +50000 +9000 +4000 Grayson Murray +50000 +9000 +4000 Brian Gay +50000 +9000 +4000 Wesley Bryan +50000 +9000 +4000 Ryan Brehm +50000 +9000 +4000 David Hearn +50000 +9000 +4000 Richy Werenski +50000 +9000 +4000 Curtis Thompson +50000 +9000 +4000 Ted Potter +100000 +15000 +6500 Matt Every +100000 +15000 +6500 Brett Drewitt +100000 +15000 +6500 Kevin Stadler +100000 +15000 +6500 Brian Davis +100000 +15000 +6500 K.J. Choi +100000 +15000 +6500 John Merrick +100000 +15000 +6500 Jonas Blixt +100000 +15000 +6500 Arjun Atwal +100000 +15000 +6500 Jeff Sorenson +100000 +15000 +6500 J.J. Henry +100000 +15000 +6500 Derek Ernst +100000 +15000 +6500 Ricky Barnes +100000 +15000 +6500 George McNeill +100000 +15000 +6500 Ben Crane +100000 +15000 +6500 D.A. Points +100000 +15000 +6500 D.J. Trahan +100000 +15000 +6500 Dawie Van Der Walt +100000 +15000 +6500

