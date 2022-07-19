Opening odds for 2022 3M Open

We are coming off the year's final major after an exciting end to the 2022 Open Championship. The PGA TOUR rolls into Blaine, Minnesota and TPC Twin Cities for the 2022 3M Open for its next tournament. The first round gets underway on Thursday, July 21, with the final round wrapping on Sunday, July 24. Cameron Champ won this event a year ago with a 15-under, finishing two strokes ahead of the three runner-ups.
Tony Finau opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds. He is followed by Sungjae Im (+1600), Maverick McNealy (+1800), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) and Cameron Tringale (+1800) as the golfers with the top five best odds to win the event. Champ enters as a long shot to make it back-to-back wins here with +6500 odds.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 3M Open, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 3M Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Tony Finau
|+1100
|+250
|+150
|Sungjae Im
|+1600
|+400
|+175
|Maverick McNealy
|+1800
|+450
|+190
|Cameron Tringale
|+1800
|+450
|+190
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|+400
|+175
|Adam Hadwin
|+1800
|+450
|+190
|Davis Riley
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Cameron Davis
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Adam Long
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Sahith Theegala
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Charles Howell
|+2800
|+550
|+275
|Chez Reavie
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Mark Hubbard
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Martin Laird
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Brendon Todd
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Brendan Steele
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Ryan Palmer
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|J.T. Poston
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Christopher Gotterup
|+4500
|+1000
|+400
|Adam Svensson
|+4500
|+1000
|+400
|Troy Merritt
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Nick Hardy
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Matthew NeSmith
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|C.T. Pan
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Jason Day
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Nick Taylor
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Rickie Fowler
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Cameron Champ
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Emiliano Grillo
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Dylan Frittelli
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Wyndham Clark
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Michael Thompson
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Matthias Schwab
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Lanto Griffin
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|John Huh
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Austin Smotherman
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Beau Hossler
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Nate Lashley
|+10000
|+1600
|+750
|Michael Gligic
|+10000
|+1600
|+750
|Stewart Cink
|+10000
|+1600
|+750
|Stephan Jaeger
|+10000
|+1600
|+750
|Lucas Glover
|+10000
|+1800
|+900
|Greyson Sigg
|+10000
|+1600
|+750
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|+1600
|+750
|Doug Ghim
|+10000
|+1800
|+900
|Tyler Duncan
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Patton Kizzire
|+10000
|+1800
|+900
|Tom Hoge
|+11000
|+1800
|+900
|Chesson Hadley
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Callum Tarren
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Kramer Hickok
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Brandon Matthews
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Justin Lower
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Brice Garnett
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Andrew Putnam
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Hank Lebioda
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Danny Lee
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Michael Kim
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matt Wallace
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Scott Piercy
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Lee Hodges
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Kelly Kraft
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Garrick Higgo
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Andrew Novak
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Ryan Armour
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|James Hahn
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Bo Hoag
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Ryan Moore
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Sean O'Hair
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Jonathan Byrd
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Austin Cook
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Chad Ramey
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Cole Hammer
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Chase Seiffert
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Cameron Percy
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Brandon Hagy
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Tway
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Chappell
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Scott Gutschewski
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Bill Haas
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Dylan Wu
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Henrik Norlander
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doc Redman
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Robert Streb
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Vaughn Taylor
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chris Stroud
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Mo Lim
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Camilo Villegas
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Martin Trainer
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Mark Hensby
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Brian Stuard
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Andrew Landry
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|David Lingmerth
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Roger Sloan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Paul Barjon
|+35000
|+6000
|+2500
|Scott Brown
|+35000
|+6000
|+2500
|Joshua Creel
|+35000
|+6000
|+2500
|Jared Wolfe
|+35000
|+6000
|+2500
|David Skinns
|+35000
|+6000
|+2500
|Robert Garrigus
|+35000
|+6000
|+2500
|Ben Martin
|+40000
|+7500
|+3000
|Sang Moon Bae
|+40000
|+7500
|+3000
|Jason Dufner
|+40000
|+7500
|+3000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+40000
|+7500
|+3000
|Tommy Gainey
|+40000
|+7500
|+3000
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Sung Kang
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Seth Reeves
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Jim Knous
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Greg Chalmers
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Grayson Murray
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Brian Gay
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Wesley Bryan
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|David Hearn
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Curtis Thompson
|+50000
|+9000
|+4000
|Ted Potter
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Matt Every
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Brett Drewitt
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Kevin Stadler
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Brian Davis
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|K.J. Choi
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|John Merrick
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Jonas Blixt
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Arjun Atwal
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Jeff Sorenson
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|J.J. Henry
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Derek Ernst
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Ricky Barnes
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|George McNeill
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Ben Crane
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|D.A. Points
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|D.J. Trahan
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.