Opening odds for 2022 3M Open

The field is set for the 2022 3M Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By TeddyRicketson
Tony Finau of the United States tees off on the 10th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

We are coming off the year's final major after an exciting end to the 2022 Open Championship. The PGA TOUR rolls into Blaine, Minnesota and TPC Twin Cities for the 2022 3M Open for its next tournament. The first round gets underway on Thursday, July 21, with the final round wrapping on Sunday, July 24. Cameron Champ won this event a year ago with a 15-under, finishing two strokes ahead of the three runner-ups.

Tony Finau opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds. He is followed by Sungjae Im (+1600), Maverick McNealy (+1800), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) and Cameron Tringale (+1800) as the golfers with the top five best odds to win the event. Champ enters as a long shot to make it back-to-back wins here with +6500 odds.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 3M Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 3M Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Tony Finau +1100 +250 +150
Sungjae Im +1600 +400 +175
Maverick McNealy +1800 +450 +190
Cameron Tringale +1800 +450 +190
Hideki Matsuyama +1800 +400 +175
Adam Hadwin +1800 +450 +190
Davis Riley +2200 +500 +250
Cameron Davis +2500 +550 +275
Adam Long +2500 +550 +275
Sahith Theegala +2500 +550 +275
Charles Howell +2800 +550 +275
Chez Reavie +3500 +700 +330
Mark Hubbard +3500 +700 +330
Martin Laird +4000 +800 +350
Brendon Todd +4000 +800 +350
Brendan Steele +4000 +800 +350
Ryan Palmer +4000 +800 +350
J.T. Poston +4000 +800 +350
Christopher Gotterup +4500 +1000 +400
Adam Svensson +4500 +1000 +400
Troy Merritt +4500 +900 +400
Nick Hardy +4500 +900 +400
Matthew NeSmith +5500 +1100 +450
C.T. Pan +5500 +1100 +450
Jason Day +5500 +1100 +450
Nick Taylor +5500 +1100 +450
Rickie Fowler +6500 +1200 +550
Cameron Champ +6500 +1200 +550
Emiliano Grillo +6500 +1200 +550
Dylan Frittelli +6500 +1200 +550
Wyndham Clark +6500 +1200 +550
Michael Thompson +8000 +1400 +650
Matthias Schwab +8000 +1400 +650
Lanto Griffin +8000 +1400 +650
John Huh +8000 +1400 +650
Austin Smotherman +8000 +1400 +650
Beau Hossler +8000 +1400 +650
Nate Lashley +10000 +1600 +750
Michael Gligic +10000 +1600 +750
Stewart Cink +10000 +1600 +750
Stephan Jaeger +10000 +1600 +750
Lucas Glover +10000 +1800 +900
Greyson Sigg +10000 +1600 +750
Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1600 +750
Doug Ghim +10000 +1800 +900
Tyler Duncan +10000 +1600 +800
Patton Kizzire +10000 +1800 +900
Tom Hoge +11000 +1800 +900
Chesson Hadley +13000 +1800 +900
Callum Tarren +13000 +1800 +900
Kramer Hickok +13000 +1800 +900
Brandon Matthews +13000 +1800 +900
Justin Lower +13000 +1800 +900
Brice Garnett +13000 +1800 +900
Andrew Putnam +13000 +1800 +900
Hank Lebioda +13000 +1800 +900
Hayden Buckley +13000 +2200 +1000
Danny Willett +13000 +1800 +900
Danny Lee +13000 +1800 +900
Michael Kim +15000 +2200 +1000
Matt Wallace +15000 +2200 +1000
Scott Piercy +15000 +2200 +1000
Lee Hodges +15000 +2200 +1000
Kelly Kraft +15000 +2200 +1000
Joseph Bramlett +15000 +2200 +1000
Garrick Higgo +15000 +2200 +1000
Andrew Novak +15000 +2200 +1000
Ryan Armour +15000 +2200 +1000
James Hahn +15000 +2200 +1000
Sam Ryder +15000 +2200 +1000
Bo Hoag +15000 +2200 +1000
Adam Schenk +15000 +2200 +1000
Ryan Moore +15000 +2200 +1000
Peter Malnati +15000 +2200 +1000
Sean O'Hair +20000 +2800 +1200
Satoshi Kodaira +20000 +2800 +1200
Jonathan Byrd +20000 +2800 +1200
Austin Cook +20000 +2800 +1200
Harry Higgs +20000 +2800 +1200
Chad Ramey +20000 +2800 +1200
Cole Hammer +20000 +2800 +1200
Chase Seiffert +25000 +3500 +1400
Cameron Percy +25000 +3500 +1400
Brandon Hagy +25000 +3500 +1400
Ben Kohles +25000 +3500 +1400
Seung-Yul Noh +25000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Tway +25000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Chappell +25000 +3500 +1400
Scott Gutschewski +25000 +3500 +1400
Bill Haas +25000 +3500 +1400
Dylan Wu +25000 +3500 +1400
Henrik Norlander +25000 +3500 +1400
Doc Redman +25000 +3500 +1400
Robert Streb +25000 +3500 +1400
Vaughn Taylor +25000 +3500 +1400
Chris Stroud +30000 +5000 +2000
Mo Lim +30000 +5000 +2000
Camilo Villegas +30000 +5000 +2000
Martin Trainer +30000 +5000 +2000
Mark Hensby +30000 +5000 +2000
Brian Stuard +30000 +5000 +2000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +30000 +5000 +2000
Andrew Landry +30000 +5000 +2000
David Lingmerth +30000 +5000 +2000
Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2000
Paul Barjon +35000 +6000 +2500
Scott Brown +35000 +6000 +2500
Joshua Creel +35000 +6000 +2500
Jared Wolfe +35000 +6000 +2500
David Skinns +35000 +6000 +2500
Robert Garrigus +35000 +6000 +2500
Ben Martin +40000 +7500 +3000
Sang Moon Bae +40000 +7500 +3000
Jason Dufner +40000 +7500 +3000
Aaron Baddeley +40000 +7500 +3000
Tommy Gainey +40000 +7500 +3000
Nick Watney +50000 +9000 +4000
Sung Kang +50000 +9000 +4000
Max McGreevy +50000 +9000 +4000
Seth Reeves +50000 +9000 +4000
Bo Van Pelt +50000 +9000 +4000
Jim Knous +50000 +9000 +4000
Greg Chalmers +50000 +9000 +4000
Grayson Murray +50000 +9000 +4000
Brian Gay +50000 +9000 +4000
Wesley Bryan +50000 +9000 +4000
Ryan Brehm +50000 +9000 +4000
David Hearn +50000 +9000 +4000
Richy Werenski +50000 +9000 +4000
Curtis Thompson +50000 +9000 +4000
Ted Potter +100000 +15000 +6500
Matt Every +100000 +15000 +6500
Brett Drewitt +100000 +15000 +6500
Kevin Stadler +100000 +15000 +6500
Brian Davis +100000 +15000 +6500
K.J. Choi +100000 +15000 +6500
John Merrick +100000 +15000 +6500
Jonas Blixt +100000 +15000 +6500
Arjun Atwal +100000 +15000 +6500
Jeff Sorenson +100000 +15000 +6500
J.J. Henry +100000 +15000 +6500
Derek Ernst +100000 +15000 +6500
Ricky Barnes +100000 +15000 +6500
George McNeill +100000 +15000 +6500
Ben Crane +100000 +15000 +6500
D.A. Points +100000 +15000 +6500
D.J. Trahan +100000 +15000 +6500
Dawie Van Der Walt +100000 +15000 +6500

