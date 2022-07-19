Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Wanheng Meenayothin: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Boxing fans are set for a midweek title bout this week as Knockout CP Freshmart looks to defend his WBA “super” strawweight championship against Wanheng Meenayothin. The bout will take place at the Chonburi Arena in Chonburi, Thailand.

How to watch Freshmart vs. Meenayothin

The action will get started at 6 a.m. ET for those in the US. There’s no official broadcast for the fight at the time of this article’s publishing.

Fighter history

Thailand native Thammanoon Niyomtrong — known in the ring as “Knockout CP Freshmart” — enters Wednesday’s bout with a 23-0 record (9 KOs). He’s held his title since 2016 when he defeated then WBA full minimumweight champion Byron Rojas to take the belt. He’s successfully defended the title eight times, most recently against Norihito Tanaka back in 2020.

Chayaphon Moonsri — known in the ring as Wangheng Menayothin — is also a native of Thailand, entering the fight at 55-2-0 and with more experience under his belt. His only career losses have come from Panya Pradabsri, to whom he originally lost his WBC mini-flyweight title back in 2020. His second loss came to Pradabsri in their rematch back in March of 2022, when Menayothin again lost by unanimous decision.

Full fight card

Title fight: Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Wanheng Menayothin for the WBA Super world minimum title

Editor’s note: All odds for Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Wanheng Meenayothin will be listed under each fighter’s birth name rather than alias.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Thammanoon Niyomtrong: -215

Chayaphon Moonsri: +165

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -650

Under 10.5: +425

To go the distance

Yes: -500

No: +310

Winning method

Thammanoon Niyomtrong by decision or technical decision: -125

Thammanoon Niyomtrong BY KO, TKO, DQ: +500

Draw: +1400

Chayaphon Moonsri by decision or technical decision: +240

Chayaphon Moonsri by KO, TKO or DQ: +900

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.