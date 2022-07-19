Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Wanheng Meenayothin: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Boxing fans are set for a midweek title bout this week as Knockout CP Freshmart looks to defend his WBA “super” strawweight championship against Wanheng Meenayothin. The bout will take place at the Chonburi Arena in Chonburi, Thailand.
How to watch Freshmart vs. Meenayothin
The action will get started at 6 a.m. ET for those in the US. There’s no official broadcast for the fight at the time of this article’s publishing.
Fighter history
Thailand native Thammanoon Niyomtrong — known in the ring as “Knockout CP Freshmart” — enters Wednesday’s bout with a 23-0 record (9 KOs). He’s held his title since 2016 when he defeated then WBA full minimumweight champion Byron Rojas to take the belt. He’s successfully defended the title eight times, most recently against Norihito Tanaka back in 2020.
Chayaphon Moonsri — known in the ring as Wangheng Menayothin — is also a native of Thailand, entering the fight at 55-2-0 and with more experience under his belt. His only career losses have come from Panya Pradabsri, to whom he originally lost his WBC mini-flyweight title back in 2020. His second loss came to Pradabsri in their rematch back in March of 2022, when Menayothin again lost by unanimous decision.
Full fight card
- Title fight: Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Wanheng Menayothin for the WBA Super world minimum title
Editor’s note: All odds for Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Wanheng Meenayothin will be listed under each fighter’s birth name rather than alias.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
Thammanoon Niyomtrong: -215
Chayaphon Moonsri: +165
Total rounds
Over 10.5: -650
Under 10.5: +425
To go the distance
Yes: -500
No: +310
Winning method
Thammanoon Niyomtrong by decision or technical decision: -125
Thammanoon Niyomtrong BY KO, TKO, DQ: +500
Draw: +1400
Chayaphon Moonsri by decision or technical decision: +240
Chayaphon Moonsri by KO, TKO or DQ: +900
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.