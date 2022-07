Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 3M Open

The PGA TOUR heads out to Blaine, Minnesota just outsie of Minneapolis this week for the 2022 3M Open. TPC Twin Cities will host the event starting on Thursday, July 21 for its fourth iteration of this tournament since its inception, supplanting the former 3M Championship back in 2019. Last year’s winner was Cameron Champ, who won by two strokes with a 15-under.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 7:45 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Tony Finau has the best odds to win the 2022 3M Open installed at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Sungjae Im (+1600), Maverick McNealy (+1800), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) and Cameron Tringale (+1800) as the golfers with the top five best odds to win the event. Champ enters as a long shot to make it back-to-back wins here with +6500 odds.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 3M Open on Thursday.