Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway road course.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 DeWalt Toyota, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Draft Kings Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Pocono Raceway for the first time this season. The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will take place on Sunday, July 24 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. This is one of the few races that wasn’t canceled or moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle Busch won the 2021 race with a time of 2:26:49. The Cup Series event will take place on Sunday will start at 3 p.m. and air on USA.

Busch is favored to win this year with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Ryan Blaney (+1000) as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Christopher Bell is coming off his second career Cup Series victory, and he has +1500 to win this weekend.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s M&M Fan Appreciation 400.

2022 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, opening odds

Driver Winner
Kyle Busch +600
Denny Hamlin +800
Chase Elliott +800
Kyle Larson +900
William Byron +1000
Ryan Blaney +1000
Ross Chastain +1000
Kevin Harvick +1000
Martin Truex Jr. +1200
Joey Logano +1200
Christopher Bell +1500
Alex Bowman +2000
Aric Almirola +2500
Tyler Reddick +2500
Kurt Busch +3000
Daniel Suarez +3000
Bubba Wallace +4000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Brad Keselowski +4000
Austin Cindric +5000
Erik Jones +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Noah Gragson +25000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000
Michael McDowell +25000
Cole Custer +25000
Chris Buescher +25000
Justin Haley +50000
Harrison Burton +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000
Cody Ware +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Ty Dillon 100000

