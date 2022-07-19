Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR is headed to Pocono Raceway for the first time this season. The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will take place on Sunday, July 24 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. This is one of the few races that wasn’t canceled or moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle Busch won the 2021 race with a time of 2:26:49. The Cup Series event will take place on Sunday will start at 3 p.m. and air on USA.

Busch is favored to win this year with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Ryan Blaney (+1000) as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Christopher Bell is coming off his second career Cup Series victory, and he has +1500 to win this weekend.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s M&M Fan Appreciation 400.

2022 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, opening odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Kyle Busch +600 Denny Hamlin +800 Chase Elliott +800 Kyle Larson +900 William Byron +1000 Ryan Blaney +1000 Ross Chastain +1000 Kevin Harvick +1000 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 Joey Logano +1200 Christopher Bell +1500 Alex Bowman +2000 Aric Almirola +2500 Tyler Reddick +2500 Kurt Busch +3000 Daniel Suarez +3000 Bubba Wallace +4000 Chase Briscoe +4000 Brad Keselowski +4000 Austin Cindric +5000 Erik Jones +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 Noah Gragson +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 Michael McDowell +25000 Cole Custer +25000 Chris Buescher +25000 Justin Haley +50000 Harrison Burton +50000 Corey Lajoie +50000 Todd Gilliland +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000 J.J. Yeley +100000 Cody Ware +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000 Ty Dillon 100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.