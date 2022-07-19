Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR is headed to Pocono Raceway for the first time this season. The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will take place on Sunday, July 24 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. This is one of the few races that wasn’t canceled or moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle Busch won the 2021 race with a time of 2:26:49. The Cup Series event will take place on Sunday will start at 3 p.m. and air on USA.
Busch is favored to win this year with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Ryan Blaney (+1000) as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Christopher Bell is coming off his second career Cup Series victory, and he has +1500 to win this weekend.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s M&M Fan Appreciation 400.
2022 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Kyle Busch
|+600
|Denny Hamlin
|+800
|Chase Elliott
|+800
|Kyle Larson
|+900
|William Byron
|+1000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|Ross Chastain
|+1000
|Kevin Harvick
|+1000
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1200
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|Christopher Bell
|+1500
|Alex Bowman
|+2000
|Aric Almirola
|+2500
|Tyler Reddick
|+2500
|Kurt Busch
|+3000
|Daniel Suarez
|+3000
|Bubba Wallace
|+4000
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|Brad Keselowski
|+4000
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|Noah Gragson
|+25000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+25000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|Cole Custer
|+25000
|Chris Buescher
|+25000
|Justin Haley
|+50000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|Ty Dillon
|100000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.