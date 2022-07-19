Batting order for AL, NL in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The All-Star break is here as we have reached the halfway point of the season. The Home Run Derby was held on Monday, and now the All-Star Game looms on Tuesday night. With over 10% of the league being selected as All-Stars, the league's best will be on full display. As with All-Star Games, it can be expected that this lineup will undergo a ton of change with frequent substitutions. Regardless here is how the starters will bat to begin the game on Tuesday.

American League batting order

DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels RF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees 3B Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays LF Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees CF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (replaced Mike Trout) SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox 2B Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians (replaced Jose Altuve) C Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

SP: Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

No surprise with the top three hitters in this lineup. Ohtani made the All-Star Game as both a DH and as a pitcher but will only be hitting in the game. Judge leads the entire league in home runs with 33 and is tied for the third-most RBI with 70. Devers has the third-highest batting average in the league hitting .324 through 86 games.

Hitting fourth and fifth are Guerrero Jr. and Stanton, who have combined for 44 home runs and 118 RBI so far this year. Buxton is a defensive specialist that also hits for power. Anderson was a controversial selection as a starter but is hitting .310 in 65 games which is the second-best batting average for shortstops this year. Gimenez is hitting .296, which leads the Guardians. Kirk is a nasty nine-hole hitter with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .315, which is the seventh best in the league.

National League batting order

RF Ronald Acuna Jr, Atlanta Braves CF Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Manny Machado. San Diego Padres 1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals SS Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers C Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs DH William Contreras, Atlanta Braves (replaced Bryce Harper) LF Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants 2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (replaced Jazz Chisholm)

SP Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Acuna Jr. came up short in the first round of the Home Run Derby but will lead off for the National League. Continuing the trend of outfielders that can do it all, Betts is representing the hometown crowd and hitting second. Machado missed part of the season with an injury but is still hitting .303 with 19 home runs, 15 doubles and 51 RBI and gets to hit third in the order.

Goldschmidt can make a case for NL MVP and is hitting clean-up. He is having such a good season that he gets the starting nod over Pete Alonso, who leads the league with 78 RBI. Batting fifth is another Dodger in the shortstop Turner. He is known for getting on base and has the second highest OBP among all shortstops. The Contreras brothers follow with Willson having a solid season as a catcher for the Chicago Cubs. William is an interesting choice for DH as he only has 10 home runs, but he did it in only 31 games. Power lefty bat Pederson will bat eighth, and utility man McNeil will round out the starting lineup.