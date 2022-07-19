Odds to win 2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP

The All-Star break is here, and the game’s best players (that are healthy) will be fully on display in the 2022 All-Star Game. Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, is hosting the game for the first time since 1980. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 19, and the game will air on Fox.

2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP odds

The tough thing when determining who to take for MVP odds is that there are so many people that will play. Even players that are listed as starters are going to be expecting to get potentially two at-bats if the game’s pacing allows it. Pitchers usually rotate every inning, so they aren’t even considered for the award in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder and pitcher Shohei Ohtani has the best odds but has already said that he will not take the mound in the game. Ohtani was voted to the All-Star game as both the DH and pitcher but will just be hitting on Tuesday. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is starting and batting second and leads the majors in home runs with 33 at the break.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets leads the league with 78 RBI, but he isn’t even in the starting lineup, so is tough to trust. Minnesota Twins utility man Luis Arraez leads all of MLB, hitting .338 on the year, but also isn’t starting. He at least has a good shot at having an effective at-bat whenever he does get put in.

Shohei Ohtani +360

Aaron Judge +500

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +600

Mookie Betts +750

Giancarlo Stanton +900

Paul Goldschmidt +1300

Byron Buxton +1400

Manny Machado +1600

Trea Turner +1600

Joc Pederson +1600

Rafael Devers +2500

Willson Contreras +2500

Ronald Acuna Jr. +3000

Pete Alonso +3500

William Contreras +4000

Jeff McNeil +4000

Andres Gimenez +5000

Alejandro Kirk +5000

Tim Anderson +5000

Travis d’Arnaud +5000

Freddie Freeman +6000

Juan Soto +7000

Xander Bogaerts +7000

Andrew Benintendi +7000

Luis Arraez +7000

Julio Rodriguez +7000

Jose Trevino +7000

Kyle Schwarber +7000

Jose Ramirez +7000

Kyle Tucker +7500

C.J. Cron +7500

Austin Riley +8000

Dansby Swanson +9000

Ty France +10000

Ian Happ +10000

Santiago Espinal +10000

J.D. Martinez +10000

Garrett Cooper +10000

Corey Seager +10000

Jake Cronenworth +10000

