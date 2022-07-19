Odds to win 2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP

The All-Star break is here, and the game’s best players (that are healthy) will be fully on display in the 2022 All-Star Game. Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, is hosting the game for the first time since 1980. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 19, and the game will air on Fox.
2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP odds
The tough thing when determining who to take for MVP odds is that there are so many people that will play. Even players that are listed as starters are going to be expecting to get potentially two at-bats if the game’s pacing allows it. Pitchers usually rotate every inning, so they aren’t even considered for the award in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder and pitcher Shohei Ohtani has the best odds but has already said that he will not take the mound in the game. Ohtani was voted to the All-Star game as both the DH and pitcher but will just be hitting on Tuesday. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is starting and batting second and leads the majors in home runs with 33 at the break.
Pete Alonso of the New York Mets leads the league with 78 RBI, but he isn’t even in the starting lineup, so is tough to trust. Minnesota Twins utility man Luis Arraez leads all of MLB, hitting .338 on the year, but also isn’t starting. He at least has a good shot at having an effective at-bat whenever he does get put in.
Shohei Ohtani +360
Aaron Judge +500
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +600
Mookie Betts +750
Giancarlo Stanton +900
Paul Goldschmidt +1300
Byron Buxton +1400
Manny Machado +1600
Trea Turner +1600
Joc Pederson +1600
Rafael Devers +2500
Willson Contreras +2500
Ronald Acuna Jr. +3000
Pete Alonso +3500
William Contreras +4000
Jeff McNeil +4000
Andres Gimenez +5000
Alejandro Kirk +5000
Tim Anderson +5000
Travis d’Arnaud +5000
Freddie Freeman +6000
Juan Soto +7000
Xander Bogaerts +7000
Andrew Benintendi +7000
Luis Arraez +7000
Julio Rodriguez +7000
Jose Trevino +7000
Kyle Schwarber +7000
Jose Ramirez +7000
Kyle Tucker +7500
C.J. Cron +7500
Austin Riley +8000
Dansby Swanson +9000
Ty France +10000
Ian Happ +10000
Santiago Espinal +10000
J.D. Martinez +10000
Garrett Cooper +10000
Corey Seager +10000
Jake Cronenworth +10000
