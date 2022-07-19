Picks, predictions for 2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP

The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California with plenty of money-making opportunities on DraftKings Sportsbook. Below is a look at some of the best bets to consider for the MVP of tonight’s matchup between the best of the American League and the National League.

2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP picks

Pick among favorites: Let’s go with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who has the fourth-best odds at +750. He has the advantage of playing at his home field and is well liked by the fans, which will have 20% of the MVP vote.

Pick among the middle of the pack: It’s been quite the newsworthy past few days for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, who turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract and won the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He is tied for the 15th best odds at +4000 and with 20 home runs this season, it may only take one swing to get take this award.

Pick among long shots: Atlanta Braves slugger Austin Riley had a breakout season in 2021 and is on pace for far greater numbers this year with 27 homers and 61 RBIs at the break. Despite this, he is tied for the 32nd best odds at +8000. Even if he receives limited swings, he is worth consideration of a bet with this high of a payout.

Pick among dart throws: At the bottom of the odds list is Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager with +10000 odds to be named the All-Star Game MVP. He is a former Dodger returning to the stadium he played his previous seven seasons with. Seager probably will not see too many at-bats, but he is set to record a career-best in homers in 2022 with 22 dingers at this point of the season.