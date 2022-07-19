Pick on the Total for Tuesday’s MLB All Star Game

Baseball’s brightest stars will be on display in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the All Star Game as the American League looks to run their win streak to nine straight in the Mid-Summer Classic.

American League vs National League (-115, 7.5)

Many will be enamored by the starting pitching matchup of Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers getting the start in his home stadium, but with every team having a representative and managers actively trying to get everyone in the game, it is unlikely that either pitcher will throw more than two innings.

When it comes to both team’s bullpens, there are guys that come in struggling like the Pittsburgh Pirates David Bednar, who’s ERA is 7.50 the past 30 days, Joe Mantiply of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who’s ERA is 7.20 in his past 10 appearances, and Paul Blackburn of the Oakland Athletics who has posted a 7.46 ERA since June 17 with at least three runs allowed in four of his last five starts.

Both lineups have loads of fire power as well with the American League by itself having six starters with at least 20 home runs this season.

The National League hitters also have tons of ballpark familiarity, especially with three current Dodgers in the lineup as position players and starters Joc Pederson and Manny Machado having recently played for the Dodgers.

The American League has scored at least four runs in six of the last seven All Star games and on Tuesday the bats will be on full display on both sides.

The Play: All Star Game Total Over 7.5

