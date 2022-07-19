NFL Injury Risk Factor Rankings Entering the 2022 Fantasy Football Season

Pat Mayo and Dr. Jesse Morse run through the most pressing injuries entering the 2022 Fantasy Football season.

2022 Rankings — RB Ranks | WR Ranks | Projections | INTRO/ADP

2022 Best Ball — Top Stacks | Best Ball Strat | WR Sleepers | WR Busts

2022 NFL — How to Bet/Betting Line Value | DraftKings Strategy + Tips

NFL Injury Risk Factor Rankings: SHOW INDEX

00:00 Intro

1:47 Injury Guide

3:51 Injuries Predictors

6:37 CMC

13:21 Henry

15:49 Cam Akers

20:22 James Robinson/Travis Etienne

25:15 Carson/Penny

32:41 Edwards/Dobbins

35:11 Saquon

38:03 Michael Thomas

41:29 Godwin

42:31 Gallup

43:46 Robert Woods

44:51 Toney

45:37 Chark/Williams

48:13 AJ Brown

49:52 Tua

52:33 Jameis

53:53 Kyler

54:55 Logan Thomas

57:09 Deebo Samuel

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

