Jets RB Breece Hall officially holds out as rookies report

The New York Jets will be without their second round pick as rookies report on Tuesday, as his deal has yet to be completed, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. With rookie contracts salary-capped since 2011, holdouts have become a thing of the past, but there is still wiggle room for players when it comes to guaranteed money and offset language.

Hall is likely to have a big workload his rookie year and Hall’s agent probably wants to maximize all aspects of his contract using that probability. Another reason Hall’s agent might be looking for more guaranteed money is that the Texans gave safety Jalen Pitre three years guaranteed money, which has shifted the market for second round draft picks.

A deal will likely be done sooner than later, but there’s no doubt the team would like to get their starting running back into camp as soon as possible. While Hall is out, Michael Carter will serve as RB1.