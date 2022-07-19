How the public is betting the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the American League is favored on the run line, while being listed at -105 on the moneyline. The National League is priced at -115. The total is set at 7.5. Here’s a look at how the public is betting tonight’s contest.

2022 MLB All-Star Game betting splits

The public is taking the AL on the run line at a heavy margin, with 70% of all bets coming on that team accounting for 67% of the money coming in. The moneyline splits are a little less favorable for the AL, with 65% of all bets coming in on it accounting for 54% of the money coming in.

The public is overwhelmingly taking the over in this game, probably because of the nature of the event and a relatively low total. 80% of all bets are on the over, accounting for 72% of the money coming in.

