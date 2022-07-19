How the public is betting 2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP

We’ve got the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Tuesday, with first pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles set for 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on who will win MVP for the contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP betting splits

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is the favorite at +390 and is getting the most money and bets at 19% and 13% respectively. Washington Nationals slugger and Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto checks in next, and bettors are likely looking at the potentially massive payout with +4000 odds. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge comes in at No. 3 with 10% of the money coming in on him to win the award at +500.

Seattle Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez could gain more traction after last night’s Derby, especially with his +6000 odds. No one else is really getting much attention from bettors, with Ohtani, Soto and Judge getting most of the action at the moment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.