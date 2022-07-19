3M Open Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Reid Fowler, along with the Action Network’s Jason Sobel, join The Sweat to give their top picks for the 3M Open.

Watch the entire golf segment below!

Video Transcript

Adam Kaufman:

Real quick, rapid fire—who is going to win the 3M Open?

Reid Fowler:

I’m going to say Nick Hardy. I really like what his game is doing. I like him in this part of the country as well, so give me Nick Hardy.

Geoff Ulrich:

One player I’m willing to go deep on, or low on in the odds, is Davis Riley. I’m going to go with Davis Riley this week. I like that he’s coming in rested.

Jason Sobel:

Of all these guys with big numbers next to their names that I’m taking this week, the biggest number is next to the name of Callum Tarren—let’s go Callum.

Reid’s Pick: Nick Hardy

Geoff’s Pick: Davis Riley

Jason’s Pick: Callum Tarren

