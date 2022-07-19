 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shohei Ohtani will not pitch in 2022 All-Star Game

The Angels star is still a hitting option for the 2022 contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
American League All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels looks on before the start of the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani will not pitch in Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game, citing prioritizing the regular season. Ohtani said he will make his regularly scheduled start after the All-Star break Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.

This will hurt Ohtani’s MVP chances, as his pithing and hitting ability make him one of the few players with multiple opportunities to impact the game. Ohtani is the favorite at +390 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and bettors are backing him heavily. If he doesn’t pitch, that’ll change his odds a bit.

The Angels are 39-53 entering the break, so the regular season is slowly looking like a lost cause as well. LA is 20.5 games out of the AL West lead and 10.5 games out of an AL wildcard spot. Even if Ohtani does shine for the rest of the year, it’s hard to see LA making a playoff run.

