2022 MLB All-Star Game live blog: Update for American League vs. National League

The 2022 All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET after introductions, and the game will air on Fox. The American League has turned the tide in this series and heads into the game with a 46-43-2 record against the National League. The A.L. has won eight games in a row, as the N.L. is looking for its first win at the Midsummer Classic since 2012.

2022 MLB All-Star Game live updates

Top of the 4th: Tony Gonsolin of the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers comes into the game to face Jose Ramirez. He hits a single into left center. Guerrero hits a ball to deep center, but it runs out of legs and falls short of the fence for out number one. Stanton crushes a two-run home run to left field, and this game is tied. Buxton hits a mammoth home run on a fastball up and out of the zone, 3-2 A.L. Gonsolin is having a rough outing as Anderson sneaks a grounder past the shortstop for a single.

Bottom of the 3rd: Framber Valdez from the Houston Astros takes the mound to face Juan Soto. He puts up a good at-bat and forces a full count. The Home Run Derby champ grounds out to second for the first out of the inning. Machado heads to the plate for his second at-bat. He grounds out to Anderson at short. Freddie Freeman pinch hits for Goldschmidt. He grounds out to second base to end the inning.

Top of the 3rd: Joe Musgrove from the San Diego Padres takes the mound for the N.L. Musgrove gets the strikeout over Gimenez. Kirk sends a weak hit toward center, but Jeff McNeil brings it in. Ohtani draws a walk in his second at-bat. Judge strikes out to end the inning.

Bottom of the 2nd: Alek Manoah from the Toronto Blue Jays takes the mound and is mic’d up. He strikes out William Contreras. Pederson proves to be a tough out as he continues to foul off pitches. Pederson goes down to a fastball up and out of the zone. Manoah throws a curve down and in, and it hits McNeil on the foot. Manoah strikes out Acuna to end the inning.

Top of the 2nd: Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins is on the mound for the N.L. He strikes out Stanton on three pitches. Buxton fared marginally better as he was sat down on four pitches. Anderson manages to put it in play but hits a weak ground ball to first to end the inning.

Bottom of the 1st: Acuna hits the second pitch of the inning and drills it down the third baseline for a double. The ball hit the sound guy on a hop who couldn’t get out of the way in time, but still a two-bagger for Acuna. Mookie sends a grounder up the middle for an RBI single that scores Acuna. Machado grounds one up the middle of a double play where Gimenez threw it behind his back and Anderson finished the turn. Goldschmidt CRUSHES a ball to left center for a solo shot. Turner follows it up with a rope to left field for a single. Willson Contreras strikes out to end the inning.

Top of the 1st: Ohtani says that he is only concerned about “first pitch, first swing, that’s it” and makes his way to the plate. He wasn’t kidding as he ropes the first pitch back up the middle for a single. Kershaw erases the hit as he picks off Ohtani. Judge then strikes out. Kershaw gets out to an 0-2 count on Devers, but the third baseman battles back to draw a full count walk. Guerrero Jr. grounds a ball to shortstop for the third out.

The starting lineups in the All-Star Game don’t mean a lot as they tend to make many changes throughout the game. Even so, here is the starting lineup for each team for tonight’s game as well as their stats.

American League batting order

SP: Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

National League batting order

SP Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

When it comes to picks, you are limited with the All-Star game. Due to the revolving door of the lineups, there aren’t any prop bets available for the game because there is no telling how long each player may play. That leaves you with making picks based on the run line, total score, moneyline and who you think will win MVP.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the run total is set at 7.5, with the American League having -105 odds and the National League having -115 moneyline odds. Ohtani has the best odds to win MVP installed at +390. He is followed by Judge (+500), Guerrero Jr. (+600), Betts (+750), and Stanton (+950) as the hitters with the best odds to win the award. Pitchers aren’t given odds for MVP.