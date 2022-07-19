2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP live tracker: Stanton takes lead on 2-run shot

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for first pitch at 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. We got quite the show on Monday night with Juan Soto defeating rookie Julio Rodriguez to win the 2022 Home Run Derby 19-18. J-Rod had one of the more memorable HR Derby performances ever, particularly as a rookie.

Now we set our sights to the All-Star Game. Clayton Kershaw is on the hill to start the top of the first for the National League. Shane McClanahan will follow him for the American League. After that, we don’t know what pitcher rotation there will be but we know Shohei Ohtani won’t be on the mound for the AL. That could have an impact on his MVP odds for the game. Below is a full list of the odds pre-game and we’ll provide updates throughout the night with who has the edge based on performance.

MLB All-Star Game MVP live updates

Fourth inning update — Well, that didn’t take long for a more important run to be scored. Byron Buxton followed Stanton up by going yard to give the AL a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. Buxton was +1400 and Stanton was +1500 to win MVP before the game started.

Fourth inning update — The AL has tied it (WE WANT A TIE) on a Giancarlo Stanton two-run shot to left field. The score is 2-2 and Stanton may have taken the lead for MVP on that hit. The thing is you’d expect someone has to get a bigger hit than Stanton to break the tie, so we’ll see what happens. If it goes to a HR Derby to prove the winner, whoever wins it for whichever team you’d have to think gets MVP, right? It’s a weird format change that could have big betting implications.

Third inning update — The offense has ground to a halt but the entertainment continues. The MLB is actually doing a good job marketing players in this game. The pitchers are dominating, which is fine to watch while the players interact while mic’d up. The pace of play is also pretty great. We’ll still say Goldschmidt is in the lead for NL MVP along with Betts.

Second inning update — Alek Manoah told Alcantara to hold his beer. Manoah came out in the bottom of the inning and struck out three batters, including Ronald Acuna Jr. at the top of the lineup. He was also killing it while mic’d up.

Second inning update — Sandy Alcantara came in for Kershaw and looked as dominant as ever with two Ks and a ground out by Tim Anderson. The players Alcantara made look silly were Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton. Both are pretty good. Alcantara may have a case if he gets another inning and fans the side.

First inning update — GOLDY! Paul Goldschmidt belts a solo HR and that may be enough to overtake Betts at the moment. The National League is raking off McClanahan, so we could see the AL bullpen early in this one.

First inning update — Mookie Betts is your early MVP leader in-game after an RBI single off McClanahan in the bottom of the inning. Ronald Acuna Jr. scored after leading off with a double off the Rays ace.

Update — Nevermind. Ohtani got picked off at first by Clayton Kershaw. Rafael Devers walked, Vlad Jr. grounded into a fielder’s choice to short and Aaron Judge struck out in the first for the AL. Ohtani’s hit still gives him the early edge if he gets another AB or two.

Update — Welp, give it to Ohtani now. He just singled on the first pitcher of the game.

Pre-game picks — We’ve seen some decent line movement in this market since the HR Derby. That event impacted odds the most. Soto and J-Rod saw significant boosts in their odds since the market opened. Byron Buxton also moved up as a result of starting in CF in place of Mike Trout. Ohtani and Aaron Judge remain the favorites at the top of the board.

There’s value in Soto at +2000. There’s also some value in someone like Kershaw, who has a bit of narrative if the NL can pull off a win. You’ll have to take that into consideration as well. The AL has won eight straight All-Star Games and has dominated since the year 2000 at 17-3-1. Kershaw is at +3000 and Betts is at +750 if you like the hometown narrative enough. Really sprinkling on a handful of long-shots you like is the way to enjoy the ASG. Austin Riley at +4500 feels like a great value considering how hot he was at the plate before the break.

MLB All-Star Game MVP odds

Shohei Ohtani +390, 1B

Aaron Judge +500, K

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +750

Mookie Betts +750, RBI 1B

Byron Buxton +1400, K

Giancarlo Stanton +1500, K

Paul Goldschmidt +1500, HR

Trea Turner +1600

Manny Machado +1700

Rafael Devers +2000

Julio Rodriguez +2000

Ronald Acuna Jr. +2000, 2B

Juan Soto +2000

Clayton Kershaw +3000

Joc Pederson +3000

Pete Alonso +3500

Freddie Freeman +4500

Willson Contreras +4500

Austin Riley +4500

William Contreras +5000

Tim Anderson +5000

Shane McClanahan +6500

Sandy Alcantara +6500

Ty France +7000

Jose Ramirez +7000

Alejandro Kirk +7000

Xander Bogaerts +7000

Luis Arraez +7000

Kyle Schwarber +7000

Travis d’Arnaud +7000

Corey Seager +7000

Devin Williams +7500

Kyle Tucker +7500

C.J. Cron +7500

Dansby Swanson +9000

Jeff McNeil +10000

Andres Gimenez +10000

Andrew Benintendi +10000

Jose Trevino +10000

Ian Happ +10000

Santiago Espinal +10000

J.D. Martinez +10000

Garrett Cooper +10000

Jake Cronenworth +10000

