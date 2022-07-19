Who won the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

The American League has won the 2022 All-Star Game. The final score ended up being 3-2, and a stand-out performance from Giancarlo Stanton highlighted the game. The American League continues its dominance in the Midsummer Classic by picking up its ninth win in a row.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a deep two-run home run in the fourth inning for the A.L.’s first runs of the game. Byron Buxton followed it up with a solo shot of his own. Those two swings were all the American League needed as the N.L. went hitless from the second inning to the eighth. The National League got on top first as Mookie Betts drove in Ronald Acuna Jr. in the bottom of the first. Paul Goldschmidt launched the first home run of the day for an early 2-0 lead for the N.L.

Starter Shane McClanahan had the worst pitching performance for the American League, giving up those two runs in the first inning. It was a shutdown pitching performance for both leagues after the fourth inning. Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase came in with a one-run lead and struck out the side to pick up the save and solidify the victory.