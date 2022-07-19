Going over recent history of winners in the MLB All-Star Game

The All-Star Game pits the best players from both the National and American leagues against each other every summer. It typically marks the halfway point of the season, even though we are slightly passed the 81-game mark. The Midsummer Classic is preceded by the Futures Game and the Home Run Derby to round of the All-Star events. The 2022 All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The game initially started out as a showcase of the talent level in the major leagues. After the 2002 All-Star Game ended in a tie, changes were made. Both teams had run out of relief pitchers, and then-commissioner Bud Selig ruled the game a tie that upset fans and media alike. From 2003 to 2016, the game had an added wrinkle as the league that won earned home-field advantage in that year’s World Series. Since 2017, home field advantage has gone to the World Series team with the better regular season record. Now, the winners of the game receive a nice bonus and bragging rights.

Heading into the 2022 All-Star Game, the American League holds a 46-43 record over the National League. There have been two ties in the game's history, with 2002 being one and the first occurring in 1961 due to rain.

The American League has dominated the All-Star Game since 1997. Between ‘97 and 2009, they won 12 of the 13 All-Star Games, with the outlier being the tie in 2002. The National League finally got back in the win column in 2010 and followed it up with wins in 2011 and 2012. The National League’s luck has seemingly run out, though, as the American League has won each of the previous eight All-Star Games.

Sportsbooks think this could be the year that the National League ends its skid. The N.L. is the slight favorite with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The A.L. comes in as the slight underdog with -105 odds to win.