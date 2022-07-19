Shohei Ohtani gets picked off after single in first inning of All-Star Game [VIDEO]

Shohei Ohtani gave us some ups and downs early in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Angels DH hit a first-pitch single to get the game going. He was then picked off at first base by Los Angeles Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw, caught leaning looking to steal. Here’s a look at the video:

KERSHAW PICKS OFF OHTANI pic.twitter.com/h7KV9VSfG8 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 20, 2022

It’s a tough blow to Ohtani ASG MVP bettors. The Angels superstar was the favorite to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the game at +390. Aaron Judge struck out after Ohtani was picked off and he was second in odds at +500. This is Ohtani’s second All-Star Game appearance after winning AL MVP last year.

Ohtani was always going to go into this game having fun and he really set the tone for the rest of the night. While the game can be a drag if it’s low scoring, at least we have players like Ohtani who are always worth watching. Unfortunately, he won’t be pitching, per AL manager Dusty Baker.