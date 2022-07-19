Paul Goldschmidt smacks home run to give NL 2-0 lead in first inning

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt has the first home run of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and it only took one inning. Goldschmidt took Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan deep to give the National League a 2-0 lead early. There was no doubt where this ball was going to moment he made contact.

Goldschmidt has been crushing it for the Cardinals this season, hitting .330 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs heading into the All-Star break. St. Louis relies heavily on Goldschmidt for its offense and will continue to do so as it attempts to chase down the Brewers in the NL Central. The Cardinals are just 0.5 games behind Milwaukee.

Goldschmidt was listed at +1300 to win All-Star Game MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook. He was getting about 4% of the bets and handle per the betting splits heading into the contest. If he keeps up this type of hitting, he’s going to make those bettors happy.