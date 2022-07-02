Key conference games for the Mid-American Conference in 2022

The Mid-American Conference is consistently one of the toughest leagues to predict with the fluctuations teams experience from year to year. That element is what makes #MACtion so intriguing, especially the late-season games happening on weeknights.

We’ll go over a few conference games in the MAC you should have circled on your calendar.

Central Michigan vs. Toledo, October 1, TIME/TV TBA

The month of October will open with a battle of two MAC West teams trying to establish dominance in the division as Central Michigan crosses the border into Toledo. Both programs open with the two highest win totals in the conference at 7.5, so oddsmakers think that one of these squads will be represented in the conference championship game. Watch for Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III in this one.

Miami-OH vs. Northern Illinois, November 16, 6 or 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 or ESPNU

The reigning MAC champions will be in action on a Wednesday night in mid-November as Northern Illinois hosts Miami-OH in a potential league title game preview. The Huskies are returning 18 starters, including starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi. Meanwhile, the Redhawks, fell just one game short of claiming the MAC East title and would love to break through this season.

Kent State vs. Buffalo, November 26, TIME/TV TBA

The final week of the season could feature a matchup that could decide the MAC East division title as Kent State hits the road to what will most likely be a frigid Buffalo. The Golden Flashes are trying to claim a second straight division title and return the likes of rushers Marquez Cooper and Xavier Williams to the offense. Meanwhile, the Bulls will be entering the second year of the Maurice Linguist era and will have several newcomers from the transfer portal who should make an instant impact.

Once we have the final two teams, the MAC Championship Game will be held on December 3 at noon ET from Ford Field in Detroit.