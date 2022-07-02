F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the British Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One racing is in England this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, July 3rd at 10 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday, July 2nd at 10 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Charles Leclerc at +220. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +900. Leclerc is the favorite to finish with the fastest qualifying time with odds at -135.

Leclerc has the best odds to finish P1 with -135 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen follows at +160 with Sergio Perez coming in at +750. Carlos Sainz has +1400 odds while Hamilton is installed at +2500 to round out the top-five drivers to be the fastest qualifier.

How to watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN