How to watch F1 qualifying at the British Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in England this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, July 3rd at 10 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday, July 2nd at 10 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 British Grand Prix installed at -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is coming off back-to-back wins at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen is followed by Charles Leclerc (+220), Lewis Hamilton (+900), Sergio Perez (+1100) and George Russell (+1200) for the best odds to win.

Leclerc is the odds favorite to finish with the fastest qualifying time at -135.

How to watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the British Grand Prix weekend.