Live updates for F1 qualifying at the 2022 British Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in England this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, July 3rd at Silverstone Circuit, getting underway at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET, also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Charles Leclerc at +220. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +900. Leclerc is the favorite to finish with the fastest qualifying time with odds at -135.

Leclerc has the best odds to finish P1 with -135 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen follows at +160 with Sergio Perez coming in at +750. Carlos Sainz has +1400 odds while Hamilton is installed at +2500 to round out the top-five drivers to be the fastest qualifier.

