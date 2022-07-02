Who won NASCAR’s Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series race last year?

NASCAR will be at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the second year in a row when the Kwik Trip 250 goes green on Sunday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on the USA Network and streamed on USA Network Live.

NASCAR had not held a race at this course since 1956 until returning in 2021. Chase Elliott was the winner of last year’s event, followed by Christopher Bell (second), Kyle Busch (third) Kurt Busch (fourth) and Denny Hamlin (fifth) inside the top five.

In addition to winning the most recent Road America race, Elliott was the winner of the Ally 400 over the weekend from Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. He leads the Cup Series standings in points (586) with Ross Chastain (556) and Ryan Blaney (555) rounding out the top three heading into this weekend’s events. Elliott’s odds to take home his second straight Cup series victory sit at +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook, currently the odds favorite to win. A win this week would mark the second time in his young career that he’s notched back-to-back wins — the first being back in 2020 when he won NASCAR Cup Series.