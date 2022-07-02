 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Henry 180 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Henry 180 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America.

By TeddyRicketson
Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Menards/Bali Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Wisconsin this weekend for the Henry 180. Road America will play host to the 45-lap road course race on Saturday, July 2. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

The race is 45 laps around the 4.048-mile circuit. The first stage will be 14 laps, followed by a 15-lap second stage and a 16-lap final stage. This is one of the shortest races in terms of the number of laps, but the longest in terms of circuit length.

Kyle Larson enters race week as the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook at +250 and as the only racer with minus odds to finish in the top three. AJ Allmendinger, who run the race back in 2013, has the second-best odds to win

How to watch the Henry 180

Date: Saturday, July 2
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

Live streaming the Henry 180 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the USA Network you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

