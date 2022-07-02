What time is the 2022 Henry 180, and how long is the Xfinity Series race this week?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 2 with the Henry 180 at Road America. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USA Network or using the USA App. The race is 45 laps, totaling 182.16 miles, and usually lasts around two and a half hours. However, Austin Cindric’s 2020 victory was a long one, lasting two hours and 56 minutes.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win this year’s event on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at +250, closely followed by AJ Allmendinger (+400) and Ty Gibbs (+700). Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier (+1200) and Jeremy Clements (+10000) are the only three racers in the field who have previously won the event since its inaugural race back in 2010.

Allmendinger currently leads the Xfinity Series Standings with a 25-point lead over Gibbs and a 32-point lead over Allgaier. However, Gibbs is the favorite to win the Xfinity Series Championship for the 2022 season, with odds installed at +250. It’s his second season in the Xfinity Series field, turning 20 just ahead of the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship race, set for Saturday, November 5 at the Phoenix Raceway.