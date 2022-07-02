 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Henry 180, and how long is the Xfinity Series race this week?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Henry 180 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 M&amp;M’s Ice Cream Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on July 03, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 2 with the Henry 180 at Road America. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USA Network or using the USA App. The race is 45 laps, totaling 182.16 miles, and usually lasts around two and a half hours. However, Austin Cindric’s 2020 victory was a long one, lasting two hours and 56 minutes.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win this year’s event on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at +250, closely followed by AJ Allmendinger (+400) and Ty Gibbs (+700). Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier (+1200) and Jeremy Clements (+10000) are the only three racers in the field who have previously won the event since its inaugural race back in 2010.

Allmendinger currently leads the Xfinity Series Standings with a 25-point lead over Gibbs and a 32-point lead over Allgaier. However, Gibbs is the favorite to win the Xfinity Series Championship for the 2022 season, with odds installed at +250. It’s his second season in the Xfinity Series field, turning 20 just ahead of the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship race, set for Saturday, November 5 at the Phoenix Raceway.

