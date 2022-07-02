 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Kwik Trip 250

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 at Road America.

By Elyse.brown
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Dr. Pepper Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America on July 04, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by Logan Riely/23XI Racing via Getty Images

NASCAR returns to the Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this week for the Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series race. It has a scheduled distance of 250 miles and will take 62 laps to complete. Each lap is four miles long and has 14 turns.

Chase Elliott won last year’s race and is the current favorite to win it again at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, with Kyle Larson as the second favorite at +700 odds. Kurt Busch, who finished second in last weekend's Ally 400m currently has +3000 odds to take home the win this Sunday.

Qualifying for the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series event is split up between two groups and will take place Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying starts by splitting up the drivers into two groups and each group racing in a 15-minute timed session. The fastest five drivers in both groups move onto Saturday's final qualifying round in a ten-minute timed session to determine the order for Sunday’s race. You’ll be able to live stream the action on the NBC Sports App, although it won’t be nationally broadcast until 12 p.m. on USA Network.

Here is the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 entry list.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 entry list

Car # Driver
1 Ross Chastain
2 Austin Cindric
3 Austin Dillon
4 Kevin Harvick
5 Kyle Larson
6 Brad Keselowski
7 Corey Lajoie
8 Tyler Reddick
9 Chase Elliott
10 Aric Almirola
11 Denny Hamlin
12 Ryan Blaney
14 Chase Briscoe
15 Joey Hand
16 AJ Allmendinger
17 Chris Buescher
18 Kyle Busch
19 Martin Truex Jr
20 Christopher Bell
21 Harrison Burton
22 Joey Logano
23 Bubba Wallace
24 William Byron
27 Loris Hezemans
31 Justin Haley
34 Michael McDowell
38 Todd Gilliland
41 Cole Custer
42 Ty Dillon
43 Erik Jones
45 Kurt Busch
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr
48 Alex Bowman
51 Cody Ware
77 Josh Bilicki
78 Kyle Tilley
99 Daniel Suarez

