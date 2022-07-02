NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Kwik Trip 250

NASCAR returns to the Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this week for the Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series race. It has a scheduled distance of 250 miles and will take 62 laps to complete. Each lap is four miles long and has 14 turns.

Chase Elliott won last year’s race and is the current favorite to win it again at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, with Kyle Larson as the second favorite at +700 odds. Kurt Busch, who finished second in last weekend's Ally 400m currently has +3000 odds to take home the win this Sunday.

Qualifying for the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series event is split up between two groups and will take place Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying starts by splitting up the drivers into two groups and each group racing in a 15-minute timed session. The fastest five drivers in both groups move onto Saturday's final qualifying round in a ten-minute timed session to determine the order for Sunday’s race. You’ll be able to live stream the action on the NBC Sports App, although it won’t be nationally broadcast until 12 p.m. on USA Network.

Here is the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 entry list.