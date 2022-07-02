NASCAR heads to Wisconsin this weekend and returns to the Road America road course in Elkhart Lake for the Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series. Drivers will race for 250 miles over 62 laps, each lap consists of 14 turns over four miles. The race will take place on Sunday, July 3rd at 3:00 p.m. ET. Chase Elliot won the race in 2021 and is the current favorite to win it again this year at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds.

Before the race, drivers will compete in the qualifying round which will take place on Saturday, July 2nd at 12:20 p.m. ET. There are two rounds of qualifying for this road course. In the first round, the drivers are split up between two groups. Each group races in a 15-minute timed session and the top five fastest drivers from each group move on to the second round. These ten drivers compete in a ten-minute timed session, these results determine the order for Sunday's race. USA Network will be televising the qualifying round on Saturday and it can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.

How to watch qualifying for the Kwik Trip 250

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, July 2, you can live stream it using the Motor Racing Network or NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.