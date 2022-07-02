Full list of tee times for Final Round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 John Deere Classic, and J.T. Poston holds a three-shot lead entering the last 18 holes at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Poston backed up his opening 62-65 with a comfortable 67 on Saturday for a total score of -19, three shots clear of the threesome of Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy and Emiliano Grillo when the day was over. Stallings fired a 64 on Moving Day for the second-lowest round of the 69 players that made the cut.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Poston is -105 to take home the trophy, with Stallings and McCarthy both at +500. Grillo checks in at +650, with no one else in the field closer than 16-1 to be the winner.
PGA Tour Live will have on ESPN+ will have full coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. across four streams, with Golf Channel having TV coverage from 1 to 3:00 p.m., and then NBC from 3:00 to 6 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic on Sunday.
2022 John Deere Classic Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:45 PM
|J.T. Poston
|Scott Stallings
|1:35 PM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Denny McCarthy
|1:25 PM
|Callum Tarren
|Bo Hoag
|1:15 PM
|Chris Naegel
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:05 PM
|Matthias Schwab
|Cam Davis
|12:55 PM
|Hank Lebioda
|Kelly Kraft
|12:45 PM
|Maverick McNealy
|Michael Gligic
|12:30 PM
|Christopher Gotterup
|Adam Svensson
|12:20 PM
|Curtis Thompson
|Patton Kizzire
|12:10 PM
|Mark Hubbard
|C.T. Pan
|12:00 PM
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Michael Thompson
|11:50 AM
|Adam Long
|Tommy Gainey
|11:40 AM
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Chesson Hadley
|11:30 AM
|Greyson Sigg
|David Lipsky
|11:20 AM
|Charles Howell III
|Preston Stanley
|11:10 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Seth Reeves
|10:55 AM
|Justin Lower
|Andrew Putnam
|10:45 AM
|Patrick Flavin
|Zach Johnson
|10:35 AM
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|10:25 AM
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Cook
|10:15 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|Vaughn Taylor
|10:05 AM
|Vince Whaley
|Kramer Hickok
|9:55 AM
|Brandon Hagy
|Lee Hodges
|9:45 AM
|Peter Malnati
|Patrick Rodgers
|9:35 AM
|Andrew Novak
|Martin Laird
|9:20 AM
|Brandon Wu
|Hayden Buckley
|9:10 AM
|Brendon Todd
|Aaron Baddeley
|9:00 AM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Ricky Barnes
|8:50 AM
|Sam Ryder
|Jonathan Byrd
|8:40 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Morgan Hoffmann
|8:30 AM
|Nick Hardy
|Fabián Gómez
|8:20 AM
|Dylan Wu
|Rory Sabbatini
|8:10 AM
|Anirban Lahiri
|Derek Ernst
|8:00 AM
|Omar Uresti
|Martin Trainer
|7:55 AM
|James Hahn