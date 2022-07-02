 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 John Deere Classic tees off at 7:55 a.m. ET on Sunday at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, IL. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
J.T. Poston of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2022 in Silvis, Illinois. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 John Deere Classic, and J.T. Poston holds a three-shot lead entering the last 18 holes at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Poston backed up his opening 62-65 with a comfortable 67 on Saturday for a total score of -19, three shots clear of the threesome of Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy and Emiliano Grillo when the day was over. Stallings fired a 64 on Moving Day for the second-lowest round of the 69 players that made the cut.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Poston is -105 to take home the trophy, with Stallings and McCarthy both at +500. Grillo checks in at +650, with no one else in the field closer than 16-1 to be the winner.

PGA Tour Live will have on ESPN+ will have full coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. across four streams, with Golf Channel having TV coverage from 1 to 3:00 p.m., and then NBC from 3:00 to 6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic on Sunday.

2022 John Deere Classic Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:45 PM J.T. Poston Scott Stallings
1:35 PM Emiliano Grillo Denny McCarthy
1:25 PM Callum Tarren Bo Hoag
1:15 PM Chris Naegel Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:05 PM Matthias Schwab Cam Davis
12:55 PM Hank Lebioda Kelly Kraft
12:45 PM Maverick McNealy Michael Gligic
12:30 PM Christopher Gotterup Adam Svensson
12:20 PM Curtis Thompson Patton Kizzire
12:10 PM Mark Hubbard C.T. Pan
12:00 PM Satoshi Kodaira Michael Thompson
11:50 AM Adam Long Tommy Gainey
11:40 AM Seung-Yul Noh Chesson Hadley
11:30 AM Greyson Sigg David Lipsky
11:20 AM Charles Howell III Preston Stanley
11:10 AM Sahith Theegala Seth Reeves
10:55 AM Justin Lower Andrew Putnam
10:45 AM Patrick Flavin Zach Johnson
10:35 AM Ryan Moore Taylor Moore
10:25 AM Alex Smalley Austin Cook
10:15 AM Dylan Frittelli Vaughn Taylor
10:05 AM Vince Whaley Kramer Hickok
9:55 AM Brandon Hagy Lee Hodges
9:45 AM Peter Malnati Patrick Rodgers
9:35 AM Andrew Novak Martin Laird
9:20 AM Brandon Wu Hayden Buckley
9:10 AM Brendon Todd Aaron Baddeley
9:00 AM Stephan Jaeger Ricky Barnes
8:50 AM Sam Ryder Jonathan Byrd
8:40 AM Kevin Streelman Morgan Hoffmann
8:30 AM Nick Hardy Fabián Gómez
8:20 AM Dylan Wu Rory Sabbatini
8:10 AM Anirban Lahiri Derek Ernst
8:00 AM Omar Uresti Martin Trainer
7:55 AM James Hahn

