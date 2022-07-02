Full list of tee times for Final Round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 John Deere Classic, and J.T. Poston holds a three-shot lead entering the last 18 holes at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Poston backed up his opening 62-65 with a comfortable 67 on Saturday for a total score of -19, three shots clear of the threesome of Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy and Emiliano Grillo when the day was over. Stallings fired a 64 on Moving Day for the second-lowest round of the 69 players that made the cut.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Poston is -105 to take home the trophy, with Stallings and McCarthy both at +500. Grillo checks in at +650, with no one else in the field closer than 16-1 to be the winner.

PGA Tour Live will have on ESPN+ will have full coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. across four streams, with Golf Channel having TV coverage from 1 to 3:00 p.m., and then NBC from 3:00 to 6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic on Sunday.