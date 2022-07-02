Full undercard for Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer heavyweight fight

The July 4th holiday weekend brings a lighter boxing schedule, and in fact there is nothing notable happening in the usual 8-11 p.m. ET block. Boxing is taking a bit of a breather in America this weekend, and instead we get a busy Saturday afternoon card on ESPN+ to keep us fight fans occupied.

Joe Joyce and Christian Hammer square off in a main event for Joyce’s WBC Silver, WBO International heavyweight titles. Joyce is a heavy favorite as he gets to defend his titles in London at Wembley’s OVO Arena. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Joyce as a -4000 favorite while Hammer is a +1100 underdog. Main event ring walks are expected around 6 p.m. ET.

It’s a busy undercard of secondary titles on the line, with the main card getting started at 2 p.m. Jason Cunningham puts his IBF International and Commonwealth titles on the line in a junior featherweight bout against Zolani Tete. Tete is a -120 favorite to claim the belts, while Cunningham is a slim -105 underdog. Prior to that Nathan Heaney puts his IBO International middleweight title on the line against Nizar Trimech. Heaney is a -650 favorite while Trimech is a +425 underdog. The first title fight on the card will see Mark Chamberlain face Marc Vidal for the vacant IBF European lightweight title. Chamberlain is a heavy -4000 favorite while Vidal is a +1100 underdog.

Two other fights on the main card feature odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Micky Burke is a -4000 favorite against Serge Ambomo (+1100) in a junior middleweight bout and Henry Turner is a -4000 favorite against Jakub Laskowski (+1100) in a junior welterweight bout.

Full Card for Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer