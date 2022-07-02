Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live online stream

The July 4th holiday weekend is bringing a bit of Saturday afternoon boxing in London. While it only involves secondary titles, championships will be on the line. The card will get started at 2 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

The main event of the evening will see Joe Joyce put his WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight titles on the line against Christian Hammer. Joyce was originally set to face former WBO champ Joseph Parker, but that fight fell through and Hammer stepped in. The main event is expected to get started in the 6 p.m. hour.

Joyce is a heavy favorite to win, installed at -4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is 13-0 and will be making his second defense of his titles. He claimed both with a 10th round knockout of Daniel Dubois in November 2020 and successfully defended them with a sixth round TKO of Carlos Takam. Joyce has talked big about facing Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, but it remains unclear what will happen after Usyk and Joshua rematch in August.

Hammer is 26-9 and a +1100 underdog. he’s coming off a first round TKO of Drazen Zanjanin in May, but prior to that had lost four of his previous six fights.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer