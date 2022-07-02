What time will Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer fight start on Saturday, July 2

Boxing fans get some pre-dinner action on this holiday weekend Saturday. Joe Joyce and Christian Hammer will top an ESPN+ card coming to us live from Wembley’s OVO Arena in London.

Joyce is putting his WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight titles on the line when he and Hammer step in the ring. The main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are expected in the 6 p.m. hour.

Joyce is 13-0 and making his second defense of the two titles. Normally he might be viewed as an up-and-comer in the heavyweight division, but considering he’s also 36 years old, he remains a fringe champion at best. He could work his way into a title shot against the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua winner or maybe gets a shot at Tyson Fury’s title if the champ sticks with his retirement talk. He’s a -4000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for this bout.

Hammer is a +1100 underdog and his 26-9 record shows why. He’s coming off a first round TKO of Drazen Zanjanin in May and was a late addition to this bout after Joseph Parker backed out of the bout. Prior to that win he’d lost four of his previous six fights and is at best just a body to fill some time for Joyce. A win over Hammer won’t tell us anything we don’t already know about Joyce.

Full Card for Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer