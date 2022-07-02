Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 276 title bout

UFC 276 will take place on Saturday, July 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a stacked card that will begin with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. They will be followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. The main card will consist of five fights that will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV. The co-main event of the evening will feature Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against #1 Max Holloway.

Volkanovski enters this fight 24-1 and this will be the fourth title defense. These fighters have history and it will be the third time they have matched up in their careers. Volkanovski has won both of the matchups by decision. He initially won the belt off Holloway by unanimous decision in December 2019 and then retained it winning by split decision in July of 2020.

Holloway has rebounded from his back-to-back losses against Volkanovski tallying two wins in a row. He defeated Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision on January 16th, 2021 and then followed that up with another unanimous decision victory, this time against Yair Rodriguez in November of 2021. Holloway hasn’t fought since, almost like he has been training extra hard knowing he gets another shot at Volkanovski.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway at UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2nd.

Money line odds

Volkanovski: -200

Holloway: +170

Total Rounds

Over 4.5: -255

Under 4.5: +205

Winning Method

Volkanovski by KO, TKO or DQ: +350

Volkanovski by Submission: +1400

Volkanovski by Decision: +100

Draw: +5000

Holloway by KO, TKO or DQ: +650

Holloway by Submission: +2200

Holloway by Decision: +275

