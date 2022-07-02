Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 276 title bout

UFC 276 will take place on Saturday, July 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a stacked card that will begin with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. They will be followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. The main card will consist of five fights that will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV. The main event of the evening will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against #2 Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya will be making his sixth title defense of his career. He originally defended his title for the first time against Robert Whittaker back in October 2019 and he is coming off another win against Whittaker. Adesanya won in the fifth round by unanimous decision. He is the favorite with -450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will be Cannonier’s first shot at gold in the UFC. He enters with a 15-5 record and is 5-1 over his last six games. He has won back-to-back fights and is looking to make a statement against Adesanya. Most recently, he was victorious against Derek Brunson with a second-round knockout win back in February of this year. He is the underdog with +360 odds.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2nd.

Odds for Adesanya vs. Cannonier on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline odds

Adesanya: -450

Cannonier: +360

Total Rounds

Over 4.5: -120

Under 4.5: -110

Method of Victory

Adesanya by KO, TKO or DQ: +150 (46.5% of handle, 46.4% of bets)

Adesanya by Submission: +1600 (10.1% of handle, 6.6% of bets)

Adesanya by Decision: +110 (21.1% of handle, 32.8% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (0.3% of handle, 0.3% of bets)

Cannonier by KO, TKO or DQ: +600 (14.1% of handle, 9.4% of bets)

Cannonier by Submission: +2500 (1.7% of handle, 2.0% of bets)

Cannonier by Decision: +1000 (6.2% of handle, 2.5% of bets)

