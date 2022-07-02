 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How public is betting and DFS considerations for Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier meet for the middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2. We break down how the betting public is picking the fight and the DFS pricing from DraftKings.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 271-Adesanya vs Whittaker Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Fight info

It’s International Fight Week which means the UFC has a big PPV lined up. UFC 276 will be held Saturday, June 2 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The main event is a middleweight title fight between defending champion Israel Adesanya and No. 2 ranked Jared Cannonier. There are 13 fights on the night and the main card is a five-fight affair. ESPN+ and ABC will show the preliminary fights at 8 p.m. and ESPN+ PPV will have the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Adesanya vs. Cannonier at UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2.

Odds and Betting splits

Adesanya: -475 (89% of action, 88% of bets)
Cannonier: +380 (11% of action, 12% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Adesanya by KO, TKO or DQ: +150 (46.5% of handle, 46.4% of bets)
Adesanya by Submission: +1600 (10.1% of handle, 6.6% of bets)
Adesanya by Decision: +110 (21.1% of handle, 32.8% of bets)
Draw: +5000 (0.3% of handle, 0.3% of bets)
Cannonier by KO, TKO or DQ: +600 (14.1% of handle, 9.4% of bets)
Cannonier by Submission: +2500 (1.7% of handle, 2.0% of bets)
Cannonier by Decision: +1000 (6.2% of handle, 2.5% of bets)

DraftKings DFS Values

Adesanya: $9,400
Cannonier: $6,800

Adesanya is a massive favorite and costs the most to add to your DFS lineup. It’s not surprising. “The Last Stylebender” has successfully defended the middleweight title four times without much trouble (although the second fight with Robert Whittaker was scored closer than it actually was). He is pound-for-pound one the top three in the world and even though he isn’t stopping guys like he used to, there is a lot of apprehension among fighters to engage with him and despite that the decision victories have been pretty decisive.

Cannonier is a live underdog here. The former heavyweight has dropped down to a shredded 185 pounds, but still pack the power of a bigger fighter. He has won fight of six and earned two “Performance of the Night” bonuses in the process. Cannonier’s knockout of Derek Brunson was a brutal flurry of elbows to the face. He can mess you up. With that said, he’s at a major skill disadvantage and isn’t going to win this fight on point. He will need a knockout.

