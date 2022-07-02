How public is betting and DFS considerations for Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Fight info

It’s International Fight Week which means the UFC has a big PPV lined up. UFC 276 will be held Saturday, June 2 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The main event is a middleweight title fight between defending champion Israel Adesanya and No. 2 ranked Jared Cannonier. There are 13 fights on the night and the main card is a five-fight affair. ESPN+ and ABC will show the preliminary fights at 8 p.m. and ESPN+ PPV will have the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Adesanya vs. Cannonier at UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2.

Odds and Betting splits

Adesanya: -475 (89% of action, 88% of bets)

Cannonier: +380 (11% of action, 12% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Adesanya by KO, TKO or DQ: +150 (46.5% of handle, 46.4% of bets)

Adesanya by Submission: +1600 (10.1% of handle, 6.6% of bets)

Adesanya by Decision: +110 (21.1% of handle, 32.8% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (0.3% of handle, 0.3% of bets)

Cannonier by KO, TKO or DQ: +600 (14.1% of handle, 9.4% of bets)

Cannonier by Submission: +2500 (1.7% of handle, 2.0% of bets)

Cannonier by Decision: +1000 (6.2% of handle, 2.5% of bets)

Adesanya: $9,400

Cannonier: $6,800

Adesanya is a massive favorite and costs the most to add to your DFS lineup. It’s not surprising. “The Last Stylebender” has successfully defended the middleweight title four times without much trouble (although the second fight with Robert Whittaker was scored closer than it actually was). He is pound-for-pound one the top three in the world and even though he isn’t stopping guys like he used to, there is a lot of apprehension among fighters to engage with him and despite that the decision victories have been pretty decisive.

Cannonier is a live underdog here. The former heavyweight has dropped down to a shredded 185 pounds, but still pack the power of a bigger fighter. He has won fight of six and earned two “Performance of the Night” bonuses in the process. Cannonier’s knockout of Derek Brunson was a brutal flurry of elbows to the face. He can mess you up. With that said, he’s at a major skill disadvantage and isn’t going to win this fight on point. He will need a knockout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.