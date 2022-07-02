UFC 276: How did Israel Adesanya do in his last fight?

UFC 276 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2. The main event will be Israel Adesanya defending his UFC middleweight championship against No. 2 ranked Jared Cannonier. The four-card main event will be shown on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m.

Adesanya won his last fight against Robert Whittaker in their second fight against each other. After winning the first bout by knockout, Adesanya went the distance against Whittaker in their second fight, but the champion still got the win by unanimous decision. The win moved his record to 22-1.

When looking at the match, Adesanya landed more significant strikes in each round. He also landed 17 percent of body shots and 36 percent of leg shots. Whittaker did land 64 percent of the head shots he threw as compared to 45 percent to Adesanya. He was in control of the second bout despite it going the distance.