How public is betting and DFS considerations for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

UFC 276 will be held Saturday June, 2 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main event on the card will see Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) defend the featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway (23-6). This is the third fight between the top two featherweights in the world, Volkanovski has won the previous two, including a split decision at IUFC 251.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway at UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2.

Odds and Betting splits

Volkanovski: -195 (70% of action, 67% of bets)

Holloway: +165 (30% of action, 33% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Volkanovski by KO, TKO or DQ: +350 (13.5% of handle, 10.7% of bets)

Volkanovski by Submission: +1400 (3.3% of handle, 3.1% of bets)

Volkanovski by Decision: +100 (36.5% of handle, 35.4% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (2.1% of handle, 1.3% of bets)

Holloway by KO, TKO or DQ: +650 (15.4% of handle, 10.5% of bets)

Holloway by Submission: +2200 (4.1% of handle, 2.3% of bets)

Holloway by Decision: +275 (25.1% of handle, 36.8% of bets)

Volkanovski: $9000

Holloway: $7200

Volkanovski won the first two fights against Holloway and that makes him the favorite in the trilogy but $9,000 is a lot for the DFS lineup considering he isn’t a huge favorite. I actually thought Holloway did enough to win the second fight and I expect the third fight to be just as tight. These are the two best featherweights in the UFC and it’s possible that regardless of the result, both fighters will jump to lightweight for more competition.

Holloway is a solid choice at $7,200. It’s going to be a five-round striking machine that will be decided from the stand-up position. Both fighters land at a high volume. Volkanovski has the power advantage and at times he can bully Holloway up against the cage, but Holloway made some good adjustments in their second fight and I expect he’ll do the same in the third and eke out a split decision win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.