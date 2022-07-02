NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kwik Trip 250

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Road America course for some July 4th weekend action with the 2022 Kwik Trip 250. The race will take place Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. ET and air on USA Network.

Prior to the race, however, the field will participate in qualifying to set the starting lineup. That will take place Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET and be available on USA Network. The drivers will be split into two groups and each race in a single-lap, single-car qualifier. The fastest five drivers in each group will then compete for the pole position in one more timed lap, where the driver with the fastest time will start from the pole position.

Chase Elliott is favored to win the pole position (+400) in the 2022 Kwik Trip 250, followed by Kyle Larson (+600), Ross Chastain (+900) and Kyle Busch (+900). Elliott is also the unsurprising favorite to win this year’s race, with odds at +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. In addition to winning last year’s event, he is also coming in hot off a victory last week at the Ally 400, currently sitting with a 30-point lead in the Cup Series standings.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.