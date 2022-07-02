 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kwik Trip 250

We’ve got updates as qualifying sets the starting lineup for Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 at the Road America.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Dr. Pepper Toyota, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #7 Diamond Creek Water Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America on July 04, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by James Gilbert/23XI Racing via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Road America course for some July 4th weekend action with the 2022 Kwik Trip 250. The race will take place Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. ET and air on USA Network.

Prior to the race, however, the field will participate in qualifying to set the starting lineup. That will take place Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET and be available on USA Network. The drivers will be split into two groups and each race in a single-lap, single-car qualifier. The fastest five drivers in each group will then compete for the pole position in one more timed lap, where the driver with the fastest time will start from the pole position.

Chase Elliott is favored to win the pole position (+400) in the 2022 Kwik Trip 250, followed by Kyle Larson (+600), Ross Chastain (+900) and Kyle Busch (+900). Elliott is also the unsurprising favorite to win this year’s race, with odds at +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. In addition to winning last year’s event, he is also coming in hot off a victory last week at the Ally 400, currently sitting with a 30-point lead in the Cup Series standings.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 entry list

Car # Driver
Car # Driver
1 Ross Chastain
2 Austin Cindric
3 Austin Dillon
4 Kevin Harvick
5 Kyle Larson
6 Brad Keselowski
7 Corey Lajoie
8 Tyler Reddick
9 Chase Elliott
10 Aric Almirola
11 Denny Hamlin
12 Ryan Blaney
14 Chase Briscoe
15 Joey Hand
16 AJ Allmendinger
17 Chris Buescher
18 Kyle Busch
19 Martin Truex Jr
20 Christopher Bell
21 Harrison Burton
22 Joey Logano
23 Bubba Wallace
24 William Byron
27 Loris Hezemans
31 Justin Haley
34 Michael McDowell
38 Todd Gilliland
41 Cole Custer
42 Ty Dillon
43 Erik Jones
45 Kurt Busch
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr
48 Alex Bowman
51 Cody Ware
77 Josh Bilicki
78 Kyle Tilley
99 Daniel Suarez

More From DraftKings Nation