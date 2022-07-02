Wimbledon 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, July 3 Round of 16

Wimbledon, the Championships enters its second week of tournament play at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club on Sunday, July 3. Round of 16 play in the gentleman’s tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. ET. ESPN will have whip around coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET and ABC will have coverage from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will be streaming on all 18 courts starting at 6 p.m.

No. 1 seed and three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic (-2000 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook) will take on unseeded Tim van Rijthoven (+950). The feature match of the day is between tenth seed Jannik Sinner (+225) and fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz (-280).

Men’s Wimbledon schedule: Sunday, July 3

David Goffin vs. (23) Frances Tiafoe, 7:30 a.m.

(9) Cameron Norrie vs. (30) Tommy Paul, 9:30 a.m.

(10) Jannik Sinner vs. (5) Carlos Alcaraz, 10 a.m.

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Tim van Rijthoven (+950), noon

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Djokovic remains a huge favorite to win his fourth consecutive Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title at -225. 2022 Australian and French Open champion Rafael Nadal is at +600. Carlos Alcaraz (+900), Nick Kyrgios (+1100) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (+2000) round out the top five.

Among the American men remaining in the draw, Taylor Fritz is +2500 while Tommy Paul (+10000) and Francis Tiafoe (+13000) are considerable long shots.