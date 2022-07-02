Wimbledon 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, July 2

Wimbledon’s third round continues on Saturday, July 2 as the field continues to narrow in the hunt for the men’s singles title in 2022. Coverage of the event spans across ESPN and is available to watch on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Saturday’s draw will be headlined by No. 2 Rafael Nadal in action as he takes on No. 27 Lorenzo Sonego. Nadal is a heavy favorite with -575 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Also in action is No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who takes on Nick Kyrgios in his third-round showdown. Tsitsipas is surprisingly a +115 underdog head into the matchup.

Wimbledon schedule: Saturday, July 2

6 a.m. ET

(29) Jenson Brooksby vs. Cristian Garin

Jack Sock vs. Jason Kubler

7:30 a.m. ET

(21) Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Richard Gasquet

8:00 a.m. ET

(11) Taylor Fritz vs. Alex Molcan

(19) Alex de Minaur vs. Liam Broady

Brandon Nakashima vs. Daniel Elahi Galán

8:30 a.m. ET

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. Lorenzo Sonego

11:30 a.m. ET

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Nick Kyrgios

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Novak Djokovic remains the odds favorite to win the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles event, with odds at -220. He’s followed by Nadal (+500), Carlos Alcaraz (+900) and Kyrgios (+1500). The complete list of odds for Wimbledon men’s singles, including futures and individual match odds, can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.