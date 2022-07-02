Wimbledon 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, July 2

Wimbledon’s third round continues on Saturday, July 2 as the field continues to narrow in the hunt for the women’s singles title in 2022. Coverage of the event spans across ESPN and is available to watch on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Top ranked Iga Świątek will be in action on Saturday when taking on Alizé Cornet. Świątek enters as the match a heavy -550 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. No. 4 Paula Badosa will also step onto the court for her third-round battle with No. 25 Petra Kvitová. Badosa is the underdog in this one at +130.

Wimbledon schedule: Saturday, July 2

6:00 a.m. ET

Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter

(13) Barbora Krejčíková vs. Ajla Tomljanović

8:00 a.m. ET

(17) Elena Rybakina vs. Qinwen Zheng

8:30 a.m. ET

(11) Coco Gauff vs. (20) Amanda Anisimova

9:30 a.m. ET

(16) Simona Halep vs. Magdalena Fręch

10:00 a.m. ET

(1) Iga Świątek vs. Alizé Cornet

(4) Paula Badosa vs. Petra Kvitová

(8) Jessica Pegula vs. Petra Martić

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Świątek remains the odds favorite to win the Wimbledon women’s singles bracket at +190, while Ons Jabeur sits just behind her at +300. You can find all odds available for the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles bracket on DraftKings Sportsbook.