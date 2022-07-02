Wimbledon 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, July 3 Round of 16

The All-England Lawn and Tennis Club will present Wimbledon, The Championships, on Sunday, July 3. The ladies singles draw has reached the Round of 16 and with just two of the top 10 seeds remaining, it’s anybody’s tournament to win. ESPN will have whip around coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET with ABC joining in from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will be streaming on all 18 courts starting at 6 a.m. ET.

All eyes in London will be on countrywoman Heather Watson, who has advanced to the fourth round of a major for the first time in her career.

She will be at +180 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook in her match against unseeded Jule Neimeier (-200). The top seed in the ladies draw, Ons Jabeur (-525) will be playing 24th seed Elise Mertens (+380)

Wimbledon ladies’ schedule: Sunday, July 3

Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia, 6 a.m.

Tatjana Maria vs. (12) Jelena Ostapenko, 8 a.m.

Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier, 8:30 a.m.

(24) Elise Mertens vs. (3) Ons Jabeur, 11:30 a.m.

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jabeur is the betting favorite to win the ladies tournament at +175. 2019 Wimbledon winner Simone Halep has moved up to +400. Jelena Ostapenko (+600), Amanda Anisimova (+800) and Paula Badosa Gibert (+1200) round out the top five.

Harmony Tan, who upset Serena Williams in the first round, is at +1700 and Heather Watson is still a longshot at +8000.