Final leaderboard for LIV Tour Portland Invitational

After two LIV Golf events so far, the nation of South Africa is undefeated as Branden Grace used a 65 while in the last group in Portland to take home the second-ever tournament from the nascent league at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Oregon on Saturday.
Grace’s fellow countryman and Stinger GC teammate Charl Schwartzel was the first winner at LIV Golf London three weeks ago.
Grace played terrific golf all day, but this dramatic chip on No. 16 was the moment of the tournament as the leader secured victory with an unexpected birdie when a bogey was certainly in play.
Branden Grace with a HUGE clutch chip to extend the lead to 2 with 2 to play! #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/mFyHRkb0oU— LIV Golf Updates (@LIVGolfUpdates) July 3, 2022
Grace receives a total of $4.375 million; $4 million for his individual victory, and another $375,000 as his share of the second place prize money for the Stinger GC team with Schwartzel, Hennie du Plessis, and Louis Oosthuizen.
The winning team was the Four Aces of Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Talor Gooch, and they’ll split $3 million. The Fireballs GC of Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra will share the $500,000 third place prize.
Here are the final results from LIV Golf Portland event from Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Oregon.
Individual Final Results
LIV Golf Portland Leaderboard
|Place
|Player
|Overall Score
|Today's Round
|1
|Branden Grace
|-13
|-7
|2
|Carlos Ortiz
|-10
|-2
|T3
|Patrick Reed
|-9
|-5
|T3
|Dustin Johnson
|-9
|-1
|5
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-7
|-3
|6
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|-6
|-2
|7
|Talor Gooch
|-4
|-2
|T8
|Justin Harding
|-3
|+2
|T8
|Matthew Wolff
|-3
|-2
|10
|Bryson Dechambeau
|-2
|+1
|T11
|Sihwan Kim
|-1
|+3
|T11
|Sam Horsfield
|-1
|+2
|T11
|Yuki Inamori
|-1
|-1
|T11
|Kevin Na
|-1
|E
|T11
|Abraham Ancer
|-1
|-1
|T16
|Brooks Koepka
|E
|+4
|T16
|Martin Kaymer
|E
|+1
|T16
|Hideto Tanihara
|E
|E
|T16
|Matt Jones
|E
|E
|T16
|Lee Westwood
|E
|-3
|21
|Adrian Otaegui
|+1
|-1
|22
|James Piot
|+2
|-3
|T23
|Scott Vincent
|+3
|+2
|T23
|Chase Koepka
|+3
|E
|T23
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|+3
|+1
|26
|Sergio Garcia
|+4
|+2
|T27
|Richard Bland
|+5
|+1
|T27
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|+5
|E
|T29
|Pat Perez
|+6
|+8
|T29
|Hennie Du Plessis
|+6
|+5
|T29
|Travis Smyth
|+6
|+2
|T29
|Ian Snyman
|+6
|-1
|T29
|Hudson Swafford
|+6
|-1
|T29
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|+6
|-2
|T35
|Wade Ormsby
|+7
|+5
|T35
|Graeme Mcdowell
|+7
|+1
|T37
|Charl Schwartzel
|+8
|+5
|T37
|Laurie Canter
|+8
|+3
|T37
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+8
|+1
|T40
|Peter Uihlein
|+10
|+6
|T40
|Phil Mickelson
|+10
|+4
|T40
|Ian Poulter
|+10
|+2
|T40
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+10
|+2
|T44
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|+11
|+2
|T44
|Blake Windred
|+11
|+2
|46
|Turk Pettit
|+16
|+6
|47
|Shaun Norris
|+17
|+7
|48
|Jediah Morgan
|+21
|+5
Team Final Results
LIV Golf Portland Team Leaderboard
|Place
|Team
|Score
|Captain
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Place
|Team
|Score
|Captain
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|1
|4 Aces GC
|-23
|Dustin Johnson
|Patrick Reed
|Talor Gooch
|Pat Perez
|2
|Stinger GC
|-16
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Charl Schwartzel
|Branden Grace
|Hennie Du Plessis
|3
|Fireballs GC
|-12
|Sergio Garcia
|Abraham Ancer
|Carlos Ortiz
|Eugenio Chacarra
|4
|Torque GC
|-11
|Hideto Tanihara
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|Yuki Inamori
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|5
|Iron Heads GC
|-5
|Kevin Na
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Sihwan Kim
|6
|Smash GC
|-3
|Brooks Koepka
|Adrian Otaegui
|Richard Bland
|Chase Koepka
|7
|Niblicks GC
|-2
|Graeme McDowell
|Hudson Swafford
|Travis Smyth
|James Piot
|8
|Majesticks GC
|E
|Lee Westwood
|Ian Poulter
|Sam Horsfield
|Laurie Canter
|9
|Crushers GC
|+1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Shaun Norris
|Justin Harding
|Peter Uihlein
|10
|Cleeks GC
|+2
|Martin Kaymer
|Scott Vincent
|Ian Snyman
|Turk Pettit
|11
|Hy Flyers GC
|+5
|Phil Mickelson
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Matthew Wolff
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|12
|Punch GC
|+7
|Wade Ormsby
|Matt Jones
|Jediah Morgan
|Blake Windred