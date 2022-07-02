Final leaderboard for LIV Tour Portland Invitational

After two LIV Golf events so far, the nation of South Africa is undefeated as Branden Grace used a 65 while in the last group in Portland to take home the second-ever tournament from the nascent league at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Oregon on Saturday.

Grace’s fellow countryman and Stinger GC teammate Charl Schwartzel was the first winner at LIV Golf London three weeks ago.

Grace played terrific golf all day, but this dramatic chip on No. 16 was the moment of the tournament as the leader secured victory with an unexpected birdie when a bogey was certainly in play.

Branden Grace with a HUGE clutch chip to extend the lead to 2 with 2 to play! #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/mFyHRkb0oU — LIV Golf Updates (@LIVGolfUpdates) July 3, 2022

Grace receives a total of $4.375 million; $4 million for his individual victory, and another $375,000 as his share of the second place prize money for the Stinger GC team with Schwartzel, Hennie du Plessis, and Louis Oosthuizen.

The winning team was the Four Aces of Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Talor Gooch, and they’ll split $3 million. The Fireballs GC of Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra will share the $500,000 third place prize.

Here are the final results from LIV Golf Portland event from Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Oregon.

Individual Final Results

LIV Golf Portland Leaderboard Place Player Overall Score Today's Round Place Player Overall Score Today's Round 1 Branden Grace -13 -7 2 Carlos Ortiz -10 -2 T3 Patrick Reed -9 -5 T3 Dustin Johnson -9 -1 5 Louis Oosthuizen -7 -3 6 Jinichiro Kozuma -6 -2 7 Talor Gooch -4 -2 T8 Justin Harding -3 +2 T8 Matthew Wolff -3 -2 10 Bryson Dechambeau -2 +1 T11 Sihwan Kim -1 +3 T11 Sam Horsfield -1 +2 T11 Yuki Inamori -1 -1 T11 Kevin Na -1 E T11 Abraham Ancer -1 -1 T16 Brooks Koepka E +4 T16 Martin Kaymer E +1 T16 Hideto Tanihara E E T16 Matt Jones E E T16 Lee Westwood E -3 21 Adrian Otaegui +1 -1 22 James Piot +2 -3 T23 Scott Vincent +3 +2 T23 Chase Koepka +3 E T23 Ryosuke Kinoshita +3 +1 26 Sergio Garcia +4 +2 T27 Richard Bland +5 +1 T27 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +5 E T29 Pat Perez +6 +8 T29 Hennie Du Plessis +6 +5 T29 Travis Smyth +6 +2 T29 Ian Snyman +6 -1 T29 Hudson Swafford +6 -1 T29 Phachara Khongwatmai +6 -2 T35 Wade Ormsby +7 +5 T35 Graeme Mcdowell +7 +1 T37 Charl Schwartzel +8 +5 T37 Laurie Canter +8 +3 T37 Bernd Wiesberger +8 +1 T40 Peter Uihlein +10 +6 T40 Phil Mickelson +10 +4 T40 Ian Poulter +10 +2 T40 Sadom Kaewkanjana +10 +2 T44 Itthipat Buranatanyarat +11 +2 T44 Blake Windred +11 +2 46 Turk Pettit +16 +6 47 Shaun Norris +17 +7 48 Jediah Morgan +21 +5

Team Final Results